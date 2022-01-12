OCBC Digital: The one app you need to master your finances

The term “financial management” once meant a maze of bankers, advisors, fund managers, application forms and appointments. Banking was a chore that no one enjoyed, right up there with dental visits and doing the dishes.

The digital era was supposed to change all that by bringing these services online – but in reality, what it did was simply move all of these functions into separate apps. You remember it: The banking folder on your phone with six or seven apps. Worse, you had to toggle from one app to the other, logging in repeatedly and clogging up your SMS inbox with a never-ending chain of OTPs and PINs along the way.

Thankfully, the world of super apps has come to banking with OCBC Digital. With it, you can access a raft of banking services on a single platform. It means managing and growing your wealth in a fuss-free way from wherever you are: The back of a taxi, at dinner with your friends, or in bed on a lazy morning. It’s what the digital revolution promised: A digital-first banking experience that matches the speed of the way we now live, work and play.

Here’s what you can do on OCBC Digital:

STRETCH YOUR SPEND

Some people might shudder at the thought of applying for a credit card or a loan on your phone. After all, when it comes to online forms, screen size matters. But that’s where OCBC Digital is different – applications are included in the app, so no separate forms are needed.

You can compare OCBC’s many cards and choose the one that meets your lifestyle and goals. Then, apply for the card on the app – you’ll find that it is as easy and intuitive as sending a text message. For an even smoother experience, use MyInfo connected to your SingPass to retrieve necessary information. Plus, enjoy instant approval on selected products.

MANAGE YOUR MONEY

To grow your money, you have to know your money. With OCBC Digital, you get a detailed overview of your cashflow any time you need it, so you can truly know your finances. You can also set savings goals and chart your progress – all with just a few taps.

GROW YOUR WEALTH

Whether your investment strategy involves commodities, forex, equities or unit trusts, OCBC Digital is your trusty companion. Trading in these financial instruments has never been easier, as purchases can be linked to your bank account for seamless transactions. You can also schedule purchases at regular intervals, so you’ll never miss out. Or if you prefer to invest with an easy mind, you can opt in to OCBC RoboInvest, whose smart portfolio rebalancing keeps you on top of market opportunities.

What makes OCBC Digital stand out over other dedicated investing apps is also the information it provides. Armed with a clear picture of your portfolio’s liquidity, diversity and gaps, you can find the investment strategy that works best for you, based on your goals and circumstances.

LOVE YOUR LIFE

Scanning QR codes has become a part and parcel of our life these days, and now, you can do it to withdraw money as well. Leave the cards at home and withdraw cash with just your phone.

Streamline your financial life with the OCBC Digital app today.