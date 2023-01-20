Onboarding talent, near and far, with the help of employer of record (EOR) services

Every company wants to hire the best person for the job – and increasingly, more companies are willing to look further afield for that right candidate, wherever they happen to live.

Remote-first work is on the rise, led by the tech industry. Yelp, PayPal, Spotify and Airbnb have all announced fully remote work set-ups, motivated in part by employees’ strong preference for remote work. In a global war for talent, offering remote work as an option can be a way to fill a job role from a much broader talent pool, as well as a solution that keeps valued employees onboard.

While some point to the challenge of building a strong company culture without having workers present in the same physical offices, others believe that as traditional corporate norms evolve, new opportunities that tap on the power of tech will ensure that remote workers feel a sense of ownership over their roles.

Said Mr Chris McNamara, chief revenue officer at distributed workforce management platform Remote: “Remote work models unlock tremendous benefits for both individuals and companies. However, they require viewing remote work not as an exception to the norm of daily working life but as a purposeful component of building a remote-first culture. By leaning into transparency and documentation, and granting employees the autonomy to take ownership of tasks and make decisions, organisations can bridge the physical divide and unite their team members in a shared sense of purpose and belonging.”

FROM INDEPENDENT CONTRACTOR TO VALUED EMPLOYEE