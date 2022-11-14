One company’s healthcare network is making a difference in the lives of millions

Ms Anindita Rungta never expected her daughter would need to take oral steroids but that was exactly what happened in 2012.

The family had been dealing with her daughter’s eczema since she was a baby but things took a dramatic turn that year, when she was six years old. Her condition had worsened so much that she lost the entire outer layer of skin across her body.

Ms Rungta brought her daughter to the United Kingdom for another expert opinion in 2013. The doctor switched the infant to a different medication, but she developed a severe infection that landed her in an intensive care unit.

“The episode changed the way I wanted to deal with her illness going down the line,” Ms Rungta said. “I was determined to find a long-term and more gentle solution for her condition.”

Ms Rungta learned from her research that instead of focusing on a cure, the family needed to take an active role in managing her daughter’s condition. This included looking out for food and environmental triggers.

Key to this? Gaining access to reliable information.

BETTER HEALTHCARE THROUGH GLOBAL PARTNERSHIPS

To boost patients’ and caregivers’ awareness regarding their medical condition, global pharmaceutical and healthcare corporation Viatris partnered with the International Alliance of Patients’ Organizations, which promotes patient-centred healthcare, to create the Patient Academy. This is just one of Viatris’ partnerships with over 60 associations worldwide that helps provide relief in many emerging markets.

The Patient Academy aims to empower patients by giving them access to customised and accurate online health information developed in collaboration with experts in the area.

Viatris’ collaborations with partners go beyond providing information access. It has worked with other NGOs to provide antiretroviral drugs to about 40 per cent of all people on treatment for HIV globally. It has also partnered TB Alliance to provide treatment for multi-drug-resistant tuberculosis to low- and middle-income countries for US$2 (S$2.80) a day.

MAKING A DIFFERENCE IN EMERGING MARKETS

Viatris’ presence in emerging markets has a potentially huge impact on health outcomes due to the scale of some health issues in these areas.

According to the company, 85 per cent of premature deaths occur in these markets, often due to a lack of access to treatment for non-communicable diseases. Infectious diseases are also prevalent – for instance, 95 per cent of tuberculosis patients reside in these markets, while over 12 million people with HIV still do not have access to treatment.

Formed by the merger of Mylan and Upjohn, Viatris is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of active pharmaceutical ingredients. It makes 1,400 approved molecules that are used in the manufacture of medicines to treat a variety of diseases. Thanks to its extensive manufacturing capacity and distribution networks, Viatris is able to administer a total of 80 billion doses of medication a year.

This makes Viatris one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in emerging markets that offers access to cardiovascular, pain, antiretroviral and a variety of other medicines.

The company’s knowledge of local healthcare needs also allows it to provide innovative solutions for all age groups across the region. In the Middle East and Philippines, through their partnership with Sesame Workshop, Viatris provided online resources to support the social and emotional needs of families and caregivers across generations as they continue to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Viatris’ global footprint, firm focus on emerging markets and extensive network of partners have allowed it to impact the lives of people like Ms Rungta and her daughter.

NO LONGER ON THE EDGE OF A CLIFF

Now aged 16, her daughter is better able to manage her eczema. Taking a bigger-picture view towards managing her health, she’s aware that medication is only a short- to medium-term solution when she has flare-ups.

She’s now responsible for her own skin regime. She also gets enough sleep and is better able to manage stress. Paying closer attention to such everyday factors has helped her enjoy a dramatically better quality of life.

Recalling the earlier period when her daughter’s life hung in the balance, Ms Rungta said: “It felt like you were on the edge of a cliff, and all you could see was down. She was battling for her life for two weeks. That was the lowest point in our journey with eczema as a family. It was on her 7th birthday in the hospital on the Fourth of July that the doctors finally told us that she would make it.”

She added: “At the end of the day, I think the biggest thing that I learned is that you don’t need anybody’s permission to start being healthy.”