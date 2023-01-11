With one Honours year, she upgraded her skills – and her career

Many university students working on their thesis are all too familiar with burning the midnight oil. But not many students have lecturers who are willing to stay up late with them.

Ms Cheryl Woo, who undertook a standalone Honours year at the Singapore campus of James Cook University (JCU) and graduated with a Bachelor of Psychological Science (Honours) in 2020, fondly recalled how Dr Jagdeep Kaur Sabharwal, her thesis supervisor and mentor, stayed up late to vet through the final drafts of her thesis.

“She made a lasting impact during my time at JCU,” said the special education teacher at Eden School. “She would go out of her way to ensure that I was on the right track.”

Dr Jagdeep also shared with Ms Woo stories of her past work with younger children, which strengthened the latter’s determination to work with children with special needs.

MAKING A DIFFERENCE, WITH AN HONOURS YEAR

Ms Woo was already a graduate with a bachelor’s degree when she decided to enrol at JCU. She reasoned that if she planned to embark on a Master’s degree in the future, the Honours year would give her much-needed experience in researching and writing a thesis.

JCU is the only university here that runs an accredited Honours year as a separate programme. But beyond that, Ms Woo was attracted to the university’s rigorous science curriculum, which emphasises statistics and research methods.

“This was a plus point for me as I am interested in quantitative research and I wanted to gain more in-depth knowledge,” explained Ms Woo. “I also chose JCU because its psychology programmes are accredited by the Australian Psychology Accreditation Council. This means that I would be getting a recognised Australian degree – which is increasingly sought after – from the convenience of a campus in Singapore.”

EMBARKING ON HER TEACHING CAREER WITH NEW SKILLS