The one upgrade that every modern home needs

SAY GOODBYE TO LAG TIME AND SLUGGISH CONNECTIONS

Whether you have an important work call to take or just want to unwind with a binge-watch of that latest Netflix gem, a poor Wi-Fi connection should be the last thing you worry about.

Fortunately, you can expect more effective data transfers with the Netgear Orbi mesh system, thanks to Wi-Fi 6 technology that delivers range and power of up to four times more than its predecessor, Wi-Fi 5. This means lightning-fast connectivity with low latency for a lag-free experience, even when you are streaming games in 8K resolution.

Set-up is smooth and fuss-free. The Singtel Home Priority Plus plan comes with a bespoke installation service (worth S$145) and a complimentary site survey that checks for wiring compatibility issues. Should you encounter any Wi-Fi issues down the road, you’ll be given priority customer service with a dedicated hotline, and if on-site assistance is needed, a technician will visit your residence within two hours if you call between 9am and 6pm.

EVERY INCH OF YOUR HOME, COVERED