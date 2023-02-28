The one upgrade that every modern home needs
If your home Wi-Fi is struggling to keep up with the multitude of devices connected to it, consider making a switch to the Netgear Orbi mesh system, which comes bundled with Singtel’s Home Priority Plus plan.
These days, it’s not just hardcore gamers or Twitch livestreamers who require ultra-fast Wi-Fi. If you work from home, get most of your shopping done online, stream movies or rely on Alexa to shuffle your Spotify playlist, you’ll probably agree that having a reliable Internet connection at home is non-negotiable.
To enjoy uninterrupted connectivity, it’s worth investing in the right hardware. Singtel’s Home Priority Plus plan (S$121.12 a month; usual price: S$129.20) is bundled with up to four Netgear Orbi mesh units (worth up to S$1,398), which are touted as among the most powerful Wi-Fi devices on the market today. Additionally, you get a gamer-approved PICO 4 VR all-in-one headset with your plan, only while stocks last. If that’s not enough, here’re more reasons why an upgrade to the Singtel Home Priority Plus plan might be worth your while.
The Singtel Home Priority Plus plan comes up with up to four Netgear Orbi mesh devices to ensure Wi-Fi coverage across every square inch of your home. Video: Mediacorp Brand Studio
SAY GOODBYE TO LAG TIME AND SLUGGISH CONNECTIONS
Whether you have an important work call to take or just want to unwind with a binge-watch of that latest Netflix gem, a poor Wi-Fi connection should be the last thing you worry about.
Fortunately, you can expect more effective data transfers with the Netgear Orbi mesh system, thanks to Wi-Fi 6 technology that delivers range and power of up to four times more than its predecessor, Wi-Fi 5. This means lightning-fast connectivity with low latency for a lag-free experience, even when you are streaming games in 8K resolution.
Set-up is smooth and fuss-free. The Singtel Home Priority Plus plan comes with a bespoke installation service (worth S$145) and a complimentary site survey that checks for wiring compatibility issues. Should you encounter any Wi-Fi issues down the road, you’ll be given priority customer service with a dedicated hotline, and if on-site assistance is needed, a technician will visit your residence within two hours if you call between 9am and 6pm.
EVERY INCH OF YOUR HOME, COVERED
When considering your next broadband plan upgrade, speed is not the sole factor. If you’re able to connect to the Internet in one room but not another (even after trying different router placements), it could mean that the second room is a Wi-Fi dead zone. This is an area that should be covered by Wi-Fi but isn’t, typically because of radio interference or range issues.
Wi-Fi dead zones are especially common in multi-storey homes, which are often reinforced with multiple layers of dense building materials, making it difficult for wireless signals to pass through. For instance, thick brick walls and bulky metal furniture like filing cabinets can greatly reduce or even completely obstruct Wi-Fi signals. Some appliances and devices, such as microwave ovens and LCD monitors, can also interfere with your connection.
The Netgear Orbi mesh system harnesses sophisticated tri-band technology with an overlapping multi-point system to ensure that Wi-Fi signals reach every square inch of your property. It also offers both horizontal and vertical coverage, so you’ll enjoy consistent Internet connectivity across different rooms and floors – even if the router sits in the basement and your computer is up in the attic.
DESIGNED FOR THE MODERN HOME
From voice-activated robot vacuum cleaners to refrigerators with AI-equipped cameras that identify food items, smart appliances have improved our lives in innumerable ways. But when your home is tricked out with the latest gizmos, your Wi-Fi setup needs to keep up.
The Netgear Orbi mesh system is designed with the modern home in mind. For starters, its Wi-Fi 6 capabilities offer a combined bandwidth of 4.2Gbps, compared with the 1.8Gbps bandwidth of its entry-level counterparts. This mitigates bandwidth congestion, even when more than 40 devices are connected to your home network.
And if you’re worried about the higher risk of falling prey to cyber-attacks with so many smart devices, you can set your mind at ease as the Netgear Orbi mesh system comes with Netgear Armor, an anti-virus software that prevents, detects and remediates cyber threats.
As a bonus, Netgear Orbi is compatible with virtual assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, which can be configured easily via the handy Orbi mobile app. Now, that’s what we call convenience at your fingertips.
Find out more about how you can enjoy uninterrupted Internet connectivity with Singtel’s Home Priority Plus plan.