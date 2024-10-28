Opening doors to new possibilities for young learners
Through NTUC First Campus’ Bright Horizons Fund, preschoolers from low-income families are given the chance to grow and thrive.
Jayden*, a My First Skool preschooler, often played alone, struggling to connect with classmates who didn’t understand him. With limited confidence in English and Mandarin, he preferred communicating in Hokkien, the language spoken at home. Meanwhile, his mother Mdm Tan*, was battling depression amid a divorce while being the sole breadwinner for a family of eight, leaving her little capacity to manage Jayden’s language development.
Noticing the strain on the family, a social support executive from NTUC First Campus stepped in to help. The executive recognised that Jayden could benefit from NTUC First Campus’ Bright Horizons Fund, lending critical assistance during a difficult time.
UPLIFTING PRESCHOOLERS THROUGH LEARNING AND DEVELOPMENT
Established in 2008, the Bright Horizons Fund is the charity arm of NTUC First Campus, supporting around 6,400 preschoolers enrolled in NTUC First Campus’ My First Skool centres. It addresses the financial, health and well-being, and learning needs of preschoolers from low-income families.
By taking a holistic approach, programmes supported by the fund enhance both the learning and overall well-being of these children, helping them cultivate essential skills, build social confidence and fully engage in their education.
More than half of the fund’s resources focus on strengthening learning and development for students like Jayden. With guidance and encouragement from his teachers and social support executive, Jayden has started speaking more clearly and enjoying his interactions with classmates. With her son better prepared for Primary 1, Mdm Tan feels a weight lifted off her shoulders.
Over the years, the Bright Horizons Fund has extended its reach and deepened its impact. One new initiative, the Development Support Specialist programme, is currently available in eight My First Skool centres, with plans to expand to 16 centres next year. The programme, which helps children who need developmental support integrate more smoothly into the classroom, is among those benefitting from the fund’s recent S$2 million boost, bringing total funding to S$5 million a year.
“By ensuring access to essential resources and opportunities, we help children overcome barriers and build a strong foundation for success,” said Ms Louisa Chng, chief child support officer at NTUC First Campus.
Another significant effort supported by the fund is the Read-to-REACH programme, a small-group English language and literacy intervention initiative where children acquire foundational skills such as letter recognition, sight vocabulary, print awareness and story comprehension.
Preschooler Iman* was enrolled in Read-to-REACH due to her teachers’ concerns about her literary level and readiness for primary school. A case conference was also held to determine the resources needed to improve her reading skills. The programme has boosted Iman’s confidence in speaking and writing English, laying a strong foundation for her future learning. Encouraged by Iman’s progress, her mother Mdm Aisha* began exploring new ways to further enhance her daughter’s development at home.
SMOOTHING TOUGH TRANSITIONS FOR CHILDREN
The preschool years are some of the most formative, laying the foundation for essential behavioural, social and self-regulatory skills that support healthy cognitive development. “However, many children encounter stressors during this period that can hinder their development,” shared Ms Chng. “This is particularly true for those from vulnerable families.”
As part of its commitment to early intervention, the Bright Horizons Fund supports efforts like the Classroom Support Programme. These programmes can be life-changing for children facing significant challenges, like preschooler Farah*.
Farah was struggling with language, literacy and numeracy skills, difficulties worsened by the stress of her parents’ marital breakdown. Her mother, Mdm Nurin*, was juggling a part-time job, caring for her three children while navigating the separation from her husband.
While teachers kept a close eye on Farah and her sister for behavioural and emotional changes, the Classroom Support Programme offered targeted in-class assistance. Through small-group activities, Farah received support to strengthen her grasp of academic concepts and stay engaged in learning.
Farah’s family also benefitted from additional resources such as the Bright Horizons Fund Book Hamper and You Are Special! Programme, which provides birthday packs to children from low-income families. These efforts helped bring a sense of normalcy and made the children feel valued. Farah’s youngest sibling was enrolled in the Infant Nutrition Programme, which allocates annual grocery vouchers ranging from S$200 to S$800 to help cover the cost of essentials like diapers and milk powder for children up to three years old.
Now performing academically on par with her peers, Farah is more confident. Eager to express herself, she has taken part in the Bright Horizons Fund-supported You’ve Got Talent workshop, which helps Kindergarten 1 and 2 children build self-esteem and confidence through music, art and sports activities. By supporting children’s development beyond the classroom, the programme fosters fine motor skills, creativity and a love for learning.
Ms Chng emphasised that public support for the Bright Horizons Fund is crucial in enabling more children to benefit from these programmes.
“For a child to thrive and reach their full potential, a holistic approach is key,” she noted. “The generosity of the community helps us provide comprehensive support to more families, ensuring that no child is left behind and every family receives the assistance they need to build brighter futures.”
Learn more about NTUC First Campus’ Bright Horizons Fund and how your donation can enable brighter futures for children and their families.
*Names have been changed for privacy reasons.