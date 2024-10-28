Opening doors to new possibilities for young learners

Jayden*, a My First Skool preschooler, often played alone, struggling to connect with classmates who didn’t understand him. With limited confidence in English and Mandarin, he preferred communicating in Hokkien, the language spoken at home. Meanwhile, his mother Mdm Tan*, was battling depression amid a divorce while being the sole breadwinner for a family of eight, leaving her little capacity to manage Jayden’s language development.

Noticing the strain on the family, a social support executive from NTUC First Campus stepped in to help. The executive recognised that Jayden could benefit from NTUC First Campus’ Bright Horizons Fund, lending critical assistance during a difficult time.

UPLIFTING PRESCHOOLERS THROUGH LEARNING AND DEVELOPMENT

Established in 2008, the Bright Horizons Fund is the charity arm of NTUC First Campus, supporting around 6,400 preschoolers enrolled in NTUC First Campus’ My First Skool centres. It addresses the financial, health and well-being, and learning needs of preschoolers from low-income families.

By taking a holistic approach, programmes supported by the fund enhance both the learning and overall well-being of these children, helping them cultivate essential skills, build social confidence and fully engage in their education.

More than half of the fund’s resources focus on strengthening learning and development for students like Jayden. With guidance and encouragement from his teachers and social support executive, Jayden has started speaking more clearly and enjoying his interactions with classmates. With her son better prepared for Primary 1, Mdm Tan feels a weight lifted off her shoulders.

Over the years, the Bright Horizons Fund has extended its reach and deepened its impact. One new initiative, the Development Support Specialist programme, is currently available in eight My First Skool centres, with plans to expand to 16 centres next year. The programme, which helps children who need developmental support integrate more smoothly into the classroom, is among those benefitting from the fund’s recent S$2 million boost, bringing total funding to S$5 million a year.