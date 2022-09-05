Opening up the workplace to fresh talent with the right skills

The company is one of the employers who have participated in the SkillsFuture Work-Study Programme (WSP), an initiative that encourages organisations to develop their manpower pipeline by grooming local graduates.

Under the WSP, participating employers offer structured training to fresh graduates from polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE), as well as mid-career individuals who are enrolled in further studies at institutes of higher learning (IHLs) or SSG’s appointed private training providers.

WSP trainees attend classes while also working with employers that offer mentorship, guidance and opportunities to hone their skills in real-world projects. The company benefits from having a ready source of trained talent to support business operations and growth, as well as cultivating relationships with the IHLs that can serve as business partners for skills advisory.

Mr Chien Koh Wei, AVP, Cybersecurity, TÜV SÜD ASEAN said that the company believes strongly in upskilling its employees and advocates people development and internal mobility.

“As a leader in the emerging field of cybersecurity, I am happy that there are programmes in WSP for us to upskill our current talents into these new fields. The company aims to provide ample opportunities for youths to explore and develop ourselves,” he said. “At the same time, it’s important for the company to hone and nurture our next generation of leaders.”

Added Mr Chien: “One of the reasons we usually upskill existing staff or recruit inexperienced hires is the difficulty in finding people with relevant cybersecurity experience. By training them, we’ve found that we can increase our talent pool even in the currently challenging job market."

Companies also receive an SSG grant of up to S$15,000 per trainee to defray the costs of providing on-the-job training.

TÜV SÜD PSB has had several Work-Study Diploma trainees, including two employees who were enrolled in the Specialist Diploma in Electrical Design and Operation, and two from the Diploma of Applied Science (Food and Technology) programme.

The WSP programme is open to fresh graduates as well as current staff who want to further their studies at IHLs and eligible private centres, allowing the company to fulfil manpower needs in both higher-level and entry-level roles. As a valuable upskilling resource, it also assists with staff retention.

According to a 2019 LinkedIn survey, over 40 per cent of employees in Singapore have resigned due to not having enough opportunities to learn and develop.