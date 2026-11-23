White tigers and stunt motorcyclists are not obvious companions on a year-end getaway. Neither are whale sharks and dancing robots. But that is part of the unusual mix at Chimelong’s two resorts in southern China, where the festive season comes with a few surprises.



At Guangzhou Chimelong Resort, Christmas decorations add a splash of colour to days filled with wildlife encounters, amusement rides and circus performances. Over in Zhuhai, Hengqin Chimelong Resort pairs its own festive displays with marine life and futuristic attractions. With themed hotels and restaurants close by, families can explore at their own pace, whether together or in smaller groups.

FROM SAFARI TO CIRCUS IN GUANGZHOU

Guangzhou Chimelong Resort is home to Chimelong Safari Park, which houses more than 500 animal species. According to the operator, its residents include more than 150 white tigers, the world’s only surviving giant panda triplets and the largest koala population outside Australia, the result of a breeding programme spanning seven generations.

The 130ha safari-style zoo has plenty of ground to cover. The Scenic Train Ride takes visitors past wildlife in open habitats, saving some walking along the way. Visitors can then explore themed zones such as Giraffe Plaza and Takin Hill, where the stocky, goat-like takins can be spotted among the rocks. Young dinosaur fans can also venture into Jurassic Forest. For another perspective, the Aerial Cable Car gives a bird’s-eye view of the landscape – and a welcome break for tired feet.

Those craving more thrills can head to Chimelong Paradise, where twisting rollercoasters and a swinging pirate ship deliver an adrenaline rush. Gentler rides, colourful surroundings and snack kiosks suit those taking it easy.

Back at Guangzhou Chimelong Hotel, themed family rooms, indoor playgrounds, a bowling alley and a spa with a heated indoor pool make for a change of pace. There is plenty to eat, too. At White Tiger Restaurant, diners can look through floor-to-ceiling windows towards the white tiger and flamingo enclosures – a chance to watch the animals without leaving the buffet table.