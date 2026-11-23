Pandas, whale sharks and robots: Family adventures at Chimelong Resort
From safari trails and circus thrills in Guangzhou to marine encounters and futuristic attractions in Zhuhai, two resorts offer families different ways to spend Christmas and New Year together.
White tigers and stunt motorcyclists are not obvious companions on a year-end getaway. Neither are whale sharks and dancing robots. But that is part of the unusual mix at Chimelong’s two resorts in southern China, where the festive season comes with a few surprises.
At Guangzhou Chimelong Resort, Christmas decorations add a splash of colour to days filled with wildlife encounters, amusement rides and circus performances. Over in Zhuhai, Hengqin Chimelong Resort pairs its own festive displays with marine life and futuristic attractions. With themed hotels and restaurants close by, families can explore at their own pace, whether together or in smaller groups.
FROM SAFARI TO CIRCUS IN GUANGZHOU
Guangzhou Chimelong Resort is home to Chimelong Safari Park, which houses more than 500 animal species. According to the operator, its residents include more than 150 white tigers, the world’s only surviving giant panda triplets and the largest koala population outside Australia, the result of a breeding programme spanning seven generations.
The 130ha safari-style zoo has plenty of ground to cover. The Scenic Train Ride takes visitors past wildlife in open habitats, saving some walking along the way. Visitors can then explore themed zones such as Giraffe Plaza and Takin Hill, where the stocky, goat-like takins can be spotted among the rocks. Young dinosaur fans can also venture into Jurassic Forest. For another perspective, the Aerial Cable Car gives a bird’s-eye view of the landscape – and a welcome break for tired feet.
Those craving more thrills can head to Chimelong Paradise, where twisting rollercoasters and a swinging pirate ship deliver an adrenaline rush. Gentler rides, colourful surroundings and snack kiosks suit those taking it easy.
Back at Guangzhou Chimelong Hotel, themed family rooms, indoor playgrounds, a bowling alley and a spa with a heated indoor pool make for a change of pace. There is plenty to eat, too. At White Tiger Restaurant, diners can look through floor-to-ceiling windows towards the white tiger and flamingo enclosures – a chance to watch the animals without leaving the buffet table.
Come evening, Chimelong International Circus beckons, with feathered dancers, gravity-defying stunts and elaborate sets serving up action and spectacle. One striking act is the Globe Speed Riders, in which motorcyclists race around the inside of a spherical metal cage. Add pyrotechnics and music, and you will find lots to talk about over breakfast the next morning.
HIGH SEAS, HIGH TECH IN HENGQIN
In Zhuhai, within easy reach of both Macau and Hong Kong, Hengqin Chimelong Resort shifts the focus from wildlife on land to the world beneath the waves. The resort’s first park, Chimelong Ocean Kingdom, has set seven world records and won five international awards, among them the Themed Entertainment Association’s Thea Award for Outstanding Achievement.
Its Whale Shark Aquarium has a huge viewing window, a dome and an underwater tunnel, giving families different views of whale sharks, rays and shoals of fish. At Ocean Beauty Restaurant, diners can look into the adjoining aquarium, home to some 15,000 fish, as they eat. Other attractions feature beluga whales, penguins, sea lions and dolphins.
Those looking for more excitement can take on thrill rides such as the winged Parrot Coaster. Stay past sunset and you may catch an illuminated parade and, on selected evenings, fireworks.
Nearby, Chimelong Spaceship resembles a spacecraft from the outside but extends the ocean theme indoors with immersive rides, animatronics and interactive technology. Recognised by Guinness World Records as the world’s largest indoor theme park, it offers another way to explore the aquatic world.
Since September, it has also been billed as the world’s first large-scale robot theme park, with more than 300 AI-powered robots at work across entertainment, education, visitor services and hotel operations. Some teach visitors about marine life through quizzes and games; others give directions, play table tennis or perform alongside human dancers.
The resort also boasts five family-friendly hotels, including circus- and penguin-themed properties and a space-themed hotel linked to Chimelong Spaceship. At Hengqin Bay Hotel, diners at Dolphin Restaurant can enjoy a buffet overlooking the dolphin pool. With attractions close by, families can return to their rooms for a midday rest before heading out again.
For families planning a year-end getaway, Chimelong is running a flash sale until Nov 30, with selected hotel packages offering free stays for two children when two adults book. Terms and conditions apply.
Explore Guangzhou Chimelong Resort and Hengqin Chimelong Resort to plan a family holiday this Christmas and New Year.