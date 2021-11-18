Paving the way to the future with deep tech

Emerging technologies have the potential to solve many of the biggest challenges facing Asia Pacific today, but closer collaboration among stakeholders is urgently needed to advance these scientific innovations quickly and responsibly. This was a common thread raised by industry leaders at this year's Deep Tech Summit, hosted by SGInnovate in conjunction with the Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology.

Held from Nov 8 to Nov 10, the hybrid event convened over 100 speakers and partners, and more than 2,500 attendees – comprising a global community of deep tech start-ups, investors, corporate innovators, researchers, government partners and international organisations. Conversations centred around four key areas – agri-food, health and biomedical sciences, advanced manufacturing, and sustainability – identified as strategic sectors for Singapore.

“Our work is guided by our mission to build a thriving, entrenched deep tech economy and it has been our privilege to be able to explore the next chapter of emerging technology adoption with many of the world's leading deep tech innovators and champions,” said Dr Lim Jui, chief executive officer, SGInnovate.



“The application of these discussions and perspectives will shape our approach to developing talent and helping start-ups scale, as deep tech becomes a new area of growth with solutions for the world's most pressing challenges,” he added.

DEEP TECH AND BIOMEDICAL SCIENCES