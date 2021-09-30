Paya Lebar-Ubi commercial precinct: An innovation hotbed for businesses

Tradition will soon co-exist with high-tech developments. URA’s urban transformation plan for Paya Lebar includes a commercial hub interspersed with green spaces and enhanced connectivity to surrounding residential towns, giving companies easy access to the workforce in areas like Hougang and Serangoon as well as the Tampines commercial hub. The neighbouring district of Ubi is also undergoing its own evolution from an industrial landscape to a thriving business precinct.

UNDER ONE ROOF

In an effort to encourage decentralisation of economic activity, the Paya Lebar-Ubi district has been identified as an upcoming sub-regional hub offering alternative and affordable spaces for industrial and commercial operations based on the appropriate land use zoning. The combination of multiple mixed-use developments and connections to expressways and major roads makes Paya Lebar-Ubi an attractive prospect for businesses, especially those looking to have both their offices and production facilities in the same space.

Ms Catherine He, CBRE’s director of research, Southeast Asia, stated that cost-conscious occupiers, in particular, stand to reap substantial savings by shifting their non-client-facing functions to decentralised offices.

She elaborated: “More companies are adopting a hub-and-spoke model in their real estate needs, with an office in town and satellite offices elsewhere. What’s more, Paya Lebar-Ubi is easily accessible as it is at the intersection of the Circle and East-West MRT lines and is supported by the widening transport network in Singapore, with the Thomson East-Coast Line and Cross Island Line in the works.”

Ms Constantia Ang, sales and marketing director of IT solutions provider AddOn Systems, said that relocating to KA Centre in Kampong Ampat near Tai Seng MRT was a sound choice for the company due to the area’s affordable rental and convenient location.

“Having our office near our customers is our main priority. KA Centre is a stone's throw from transport nodes and expressways, making it easily accessible for our clients based in the city,” she said.