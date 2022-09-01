A payment network that works for everyone

Visa’s recent Consumer Payment Attitudes Study 2022 found that 71 per cent of Singapore consumers planned to use cashless payments more often, while 61 per cent preferred to patronise shops that accept cashless payments.

According to Mr Kunal Chatterjee, the country manager for Singapore and Brunei at Visa, more companies are integrating payments into their business models to keep up with customers’ shifting expectations and needs, such as wanting to be able to shop anywhere, anytime, via digital payment technology.

“There remains a massive opportunity to empower businesses with more efficient and frictionless ways to pay and be paid,” he said. “With low barriers to entry, accepting digital payment methods such as contactless payments or enabling e-commerce has made it possible for businesses to get paid more quickly and more securely, while providing consumers with a more seamless shopping experience.”

PUTTING SMALL BUSINESSES ON THE FAST TRACK

Digital business-to-business (B2B) payments – such as through Visa B2B connect – offer companies more visibility, flexibility and control over their spending, allowing them to further digitalise processes such as scheduling recurring payments, settling payment reminders and monitoring payment status.

With small enterprises making up 90 per cent of all the businesses in Asia Pacific and providing over 60 per cent of jobs, Visa is keen to ensure that they are not left behind as the world digitalises.

As part of its commitment to empowering the digital growth of small-and-medium businesses in Asia Pacific, Visa recently launched the Acceptance Fast Track Programme. The programme enables companies to accept digital payments in a matter of minutes with the aid of new Visa solutions, onboarding processes and programme participants such as acquirers and payment facilitators.