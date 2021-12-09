Peak delivery demand, no problem: Lalamove gets your goods moving

For many businesses in e-commerce, retail, and food and beverage (F&B), the festive season is crunch time – more customers, more sales and more deliveries make it one of the busiest times of the year.

In the last two years, online shopping has surged in popularity, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and increase in social commerce. While some businesses have opted to take their deliveries in-house – which means employing drivers and maintaining their own fleet of vehicles, others prefer to turn to delivery services from reliable partners.

Mr Alex Lin, managing director of Lalamove Singapore, pointed out that delivery is an essential and significant undertaking for businesses, especially during uncertain conditions such as periods of high demand. “A cost-effective, pay-per-use delivery platform such as Lalamove enables businesses to quickly launch their projects and reduce their risk,” he said.

MORE OPTIONS FOR MOVING GOODS

As more Singaporeans shop online, even for fragile or bulky items like birthday cakes and furniture, businesses need delivery partners that are flexible and can offer same-day delivery using a variety of vehicles, such as motorcycles, cars, multi-people movers or vans and lorries.

Lalamove’s wide range of vehicles – including those that suit specific needs, like refrigerated lorries – can also help to fulfil greater business needs beyond just delivery. For example, it can enhance scalability since businesses can turn to vehicles that suit their needs best, such as during the upcoming festive season in which businesses might see more demand for fragile or perishable products like Christmas decorations.

Beyond vehicle variety, Lalamove’s full range of services is designed to benefit businesses by ensuring the delivery experience is safe, smooth and hassle-free. It offers multi-stop deliveries, allowing businesses to efficiently arrange for one pick-up of goods and up to 19 drop-offs in the same trip. This system optimises the best route for drop-offs – thus saving mileage and reducing costs.

THE FAST AND THE FLEXIBLE

Nobody likes a late delivery. Not only are recipients disappointed, but business owners are also likely to risk business reputation as well as additional costs due to refunds. And if the items are perishable, they might wind up being thrown away.

When it comes to maximising the speed of its deliveries, Lalamove's fleet size is a boon. With 55,000 drivers island-wide on the Lalamove platform, users enjoy quick match times and deliveries are made in under an hour on average.

At the same time, Lalamove strives to ensure that its services are value for money, especially for small businesses and start-ups in Singapore. Its pay-per-use model lets businesses enjoy flexibility in costs, since there is no monthly commitment fee.

Reliability is also essential. “With the majority of deliveries being on-demand, we understand the importance of each delivery,” said Mr Lin. “We communicate the importance of every delivery with our driver-partners and review their weekly performance. In the event of service disruptions, our customer service teams are on standby to coordinate the transfer of one vehicle to another.”

GROW YOUR BUSINESS WITH THE RIGHT PARTNER

With its round-the-clock, island-wide delivery capabilities, Lalamove enables businesses in the e-commerce and F&B sectors to scale up. Instead of spending resources on managing an in-house delivery vehicle fleet or rushing around from point to point for smaller business owners who do it themselves, business owners can focus on more important things, like engaging with customers and developing new products.

In addition, Lalamove’s delivery software can be seamlessly linked to a business’s own systems to automate the scheduling of orders, which further frees up manpower. Businesses can receive instant updates on proof of delivery with its e-signature feature, and the monthly statements issued simplify processes for admin, finance and audit teams. And if any issues do crop up, Lalamove’s dedicated account management team is there to assist.

Said Mr Lin: “The pace of business, customer expectations and overall business environment have dramatically sped up over the last two years. With Lalamove’s large and diverse on-demand fleet, SMEs can quickly adapt and serve their customers.”

