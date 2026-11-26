UNLOCKING THE VALUE OF HEALTH THROUGH INNOVATION

At Novartis Singapore, the value and access team works with colleagues across the company and partners in the healthcare system to help bring new medicines to patients.

“Our role is to help bridge the gap between scientific discovery and patient access,” said Ms Lim Yan Ling, head of value and access at Novartis Singapore. “We work with different teams to bring together clinical and economic evidence, while considering pricing, funding and the needs of Singapore’s healthcare system.”

The medical team provides scientific and clinical evidence, while the commercial team shares insights into the needs of doctors and patients. The value and access team draws on these perspectives to help healthcare decision makers assess the benefits and costs of new medicines, and how they fit into Singapore’s healthcare system. Today, more than half of Novartis’ medicines in Singapore are included in national financing and subsidy schemes, with financial support available to eligible patients*.

HOW PATIENT PARTNERSHIPS SHAPE SUPPORT BEYOND TREATMENT

For patients, getting the medicine is only part of the story. Understanding their condition, managing uncertainty and knowing where to seek support matter too.

In 2025, Novartis launched Know More, Fear Less, a breast cancer awareness campaign focused on raising awareness of breast cancer, the importance of early screening and detection, and the risk of recurrence.

The company involved Breast Cancer Foundation and Singapore Cancer Society at key points to bring in patient and community perspectives, ensuring the campaign reflected real concerns, lived experiences and support needs. These insights also shaped a three-part micro-drama, highlighting post-treatment uncertainty, fear of recurrence and how hearing from others with similar experiences can offer reassurance.