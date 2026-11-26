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The people behind the medicine: Novartis Singapore marks 40 years
From clinical trials and biopharmaceutical manufacturing to patient access, Novartis’ journey has been shaped by collaboration among its teams and healthcare partners.
Last year, more than 500,000 patients in Singapore were treated with one of 66 Novartis medicines for conditions including cancer, heart disease and diseases affecting the immune system and nervous system. Novartis estimates that these medicines added more than 6,000 years of life lived in better health.
Behind these figures are researchers, manufacturing specialists and teams working together to bring medicines to patients. As Novartis marks 40 years in Singapore, their work reflects the importance of collaboration across the company and the wider healthcare system.
SINGAPORE’S ROLE IN GLOBAL CLINICAL RESEARCH
Since 2002, more than 200 Novartis clinical trials have been conducted in Singapore, including early-phase studies. According to the company, research conducted here in 2025 involved 17 of Novartis’ 20 priority medicines worldwide.
In 2025, Novartis and Singapore General Hospital (SGH) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen early-phase clinical research, including work involving emerging technologies such as radioligand therapy and cell therapy.
Since then, the two organisations have explored at least 15 early-stage research opportunities. Working with SGH clinicians, Novartis’ clinical operations team has helped move early research concepts towards global clinical trials, most recently in October 2026.
UNLOCKING THE VALUE OF HEALTH THROUGH INNOVATION
At Novartis Singapore, the value and access team works with colleagues across the company and partners in the healthcare system to help bring new medicines to patients.
“Our role is to help bridge the gap between scientific discovery and patient access,” said Ms Lim Yan Ling, head of value and access at Novartis Singapore. “We work with different teams to bring together clinical and economic evidence, while considering pricing, funding and the needs of Singapore’s healthcare system.”
The medical team provides scientific and clinical evidence, while the commercial team shares insights into the needs of doctors and patients. The value and access team draws on these perspectives to help healthcare decision makers assess the benefits and costs of new medicines, and how they fit into Singapore’s healthcare system. Today, more than half of Novartis’ medicines in Singapore are included in national financing and subsidy schemes, with financial support available to eligible patients*.
HOW PATIENT PARTNERSHIPS SHAPE SUPPORT BEYOND TREATMENT
For patients, getting the medicine is only part of the story. Understanding their condition, managing uncertainty and knowing where to seek support matter too.
In 2025, Novartis launched Know More, Fear Less, a breast cancer awareness campaign focused on raising awareness of breast cancer, the importance of early screening and detection, and the risk of recurrence.
The company involved Breast Cancer Foundation and Singapore Cancer Society at key points to bring in patient and community perspectives, ensuring the campaign reflected real concerns, lived experiences and support needs. These insights also shaped a three-part micro-drama, highlighting post-treatment uncertainty, fear of recurrence and how hearing from others with similar experiences can offer reassurance.
“The future of patient advocacy must be shaped with patients, not simply for them,” said Ms Clarinda Ng, senior patient experience and activation manager at Novartis Singapore. “Patient groups bring the lived experience, trust and community insight that healthcare companies cannot replicate on their own.”
DEVELOPING SINGAPORE’S BIOLOGICS TALENT
When Novartis opened its first biologics production facility in Asia in Singapore in 2013, it also needed to build a workforce with the right skills. The site team recognised early on that local graduates had a strong foundation in science but limited practical experience in biopharmaceutical manufacturing.
To bridge this gap, Novartis moved from one-off school visits to longer-term partnerships with universities, polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE). Since 2020, the company has awarded eight Singapore-Industry Scholarships in partnership with the Ministry of Education, with seven recipients now working full-time at Novartis.
In 2023, Novartis signed an MOU with Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) to help develop course content, provide student attachments and organise visits to its manufacturing facility. In addition, members of the company’s leadership team – Mr Samuel Tan and Mr Sreeram Maddukuri – serve on academic advisory panels at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and NYP.
Engineers and scientists also host students at the manufacturing facility, while the people and organisation team helps connect these experiences to internships and career opportunities. These include a new work-study degree programme with NTU, which will see its first three students begin year-long internships in January 2027.
“Industry sees where the work is heading. Educators know how people learn,” said Mr Prakash Sambasivan, site head at Novartis Technical Operations. “When we bring the two together, students are ready for the jobs that will shape Singapore’s future.”
LOOKING AHEAD AFTER 40 YEARS
After four decades in Singapore, Novartis is building on its expertise and partnerships across research, manufacturing and healthcare, while exploring how artificial intelligence and digital tools can support its work across research, development and operations.
“Scientific breakthroughs are essential, but they are only part of the story,” said Ms Poh Hwee Tee, country president of Novartis Singapore. “What has carried us through 40 years is people choosing to work together, within Novartis and across Singapore’s healthcare system. That is how we will keep turning innovation into better lives for patients here.”
For more information, visit Novartis Singapore’s LinkedIn page.
*Novartis Singapore Global Product Portfolio, MOH List of Subsidised Drugs, MOH Cancer Drug List and MOH Cell, Tissue and Gene Therapy Product (CTGTP) List (accessed November 2026).