Personalised worksheets, live classes and chats to power your child’s learning

The learning process can be tough for more than just students. Parents often find it difficult to motivate their young learners, assess how well their children understand the assigned academic concepts, or even help answer complicated homework questions.

Amid new ways of learning, more families are turning to education technology, also known as edtech, to help their children improve. One such enterprise Geniebook, harnesses proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology to provide an effective, engaging and personalised approach to learning. The fast-growing platform offers online learning for primary- and secondary-level English, Mathematics and Science.

According to Mr Neo Zhizhong, chief executive officer and co-founder of Geniebook, in addition to encouraging independent self-directed learning, remote enrichment saves parents time and effort usually spent on shuttling children to and from physical learning centres. Amid the current climate, online learning also addresses safety concerns related to COVID-19.

“With Geniebook, there is no more tedious manual marking of assessment books and explaining errors, since students receive instant solutions along with teachers’ feedback,” he said.

Geniebook’s suite of three products – GenieSmart, GenieClass and GenieAsk – works in tandem to accelerate students’ learning by offering AI-personalised worksheets to identify strong and weak areas of understanding, live online classes that reinforce key concepts, and real-time teacher chats where students can seek clarification on schoolwork.

“Based on internal data analysis, an estimated 90 per cent of Geniebook students showed improvement after completing eight worksheets,” said Mr Neo. “Geniebook instils confidence in students as they work on their strengths and weaknesses, while building mastery and positive learning habits over time. Gamification features like Geniebook’s learning rewards and leaderboards serve to encourage consistent practice, revision and participation.”

ONLINE LEARNING WITH GENIESMART, GENIECLASS AND GENIEASK