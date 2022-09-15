Picking the right wearable for better hearing and well-being

Estimates place 360,000 Singaporeans, or 1 in 11 individuals, as having hearing loss. According to Mr Neeraj Kumar, director of audiology at Sonova Singapore, adopting hearing aids at the early stage of this condition can have significant benefit on an individual’s well-being. “Getting users started on hearing aids early means there’s less of a shock to the system when they are reintroduced to the sounds they have been missing,” he said.

Hearing loss can be attributed to a few factors, including disease, excessive earwax build-up and damage to the inner ear. The latter is commonly associated with ageing and long-term exposure to loud noise.

“Even mild degrees of hearing loss have been linked to cognitive decline, increased risk of falls and depression, social isolation, diabetes and cardiovascular issues,” said Mr Kumar on its possible compounded consequences.

With the help of a suitable hearing aid, those with hearing loss need not settle for a diminished quality of life. Here’s what to consider when picking out a listening device for yourself or a loved one.

AN ALL-ROUND SOLUTION, COME RAIN OR SHINE