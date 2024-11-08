Pioneering a lower-carbon future for Formula One
Shell is driving innovation by developing fuel with 100 per cent sustainable components in time for Formula One’s 2026 race season.
As internal combustion engine cars continue dominating the roads, developing sustainable fuel options for them is becoming a critical focus as the automotive industry navigates the shift to lower-carbon technologies.
Formula One (F1) is at the forefront of this effort. As part of its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2030, Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the global governing body for motorsports, has mandated that all F1 teams use fuel with 100 per cent sustainable components from the 2026 race season.
USHERING IN A NEW ERA OF SUSTAINABILITY IN MOTORSPORT
One of F1’s leading teams, Scuderia Ferrari HP, has been gearing up for this motorsport milestone in collaboration with its long-time innovation partner, Shell.
“The main goal of Shell’s investment in F1 research and development (R&D) is to develop improved fuels and lubricants for customers globally. Innovations from the track will eventually be transferred to enhance our road products,” said Dr Valeria Loreti, delivery manager of Motorsport at Shell.
A fuels scientist with Shell since 2005, Dr Loreti works closely with the Scuderia Ferrari HP team, overseeing fuel development and providing critical analytical support. A unique aspect of this collaboration is the Shell Trackside Laboratory, which allows real-time monitoring of Shell V-Power race fuels and Shell Helix Ultra race lubricants. This helps the team identify potential issues early, ensuring optimal performance and efficiency.
For Dr Loreti, being involved in the R&D of fuels using sustainable components for Scuderia Ferrari HP over the past four years has been an exciting challenge. “The evolution of fuel regulations is central to our work,” she explained. “It’s all about identifying the next target and expanding the limits of what’s possible.”
From 2026, the FIA requires race fuels to be manufactured using advanced sustainable feedstocks. These could include byproducts like sugarcane bagasse (the fibrous material left after the juice is extracted), which can be processed into ethanol – a valuable fuel source.
In addition to bagasse, fuel molecules can be made from recycled plastics or municipal waste. Another method involves combining hydrogen with carbon captured from atmospheric carbon dioxide to create hydrocarbon chains, commonly known as e-fuels.
While Dr Loreti declined to reveal which method Shell will use for Scuderia Ferrari HP’s race fuel, citing the competitive nature of the sport, she shared that Shell leverages digital tools to simulate millions of different fuel formulations, selecting the highest-performing ones to test in Scuderia Ferrari HP engines. “This streamlined approach helps us push the boundaries of fuel efficiency and performance,” she said.
“The constant evolution of FIA regulations drives us to explore new frontiers,” she added. “While we face fresh constraints, we also encounter exciting challenges, discovering new opportunities in an environment where scientists are consistently challenged to reach new heights.”
