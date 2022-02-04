Plant-based, high-protein Sustenance for busy urbanites

In Singapore, we are surrounded by convenient hawker food options, some of which may not be the most nutritious. According to Mr Gautam, many of us are actually cognisant of what is healthy and what is not, but we struggle with the “execution part” of eating well.

“If you give a person a simple and painless approach to eating better, they’re a lot more likely to do it consistently in the long run,” he said. “This is where Sustenance comes in. We want to provide people with ultra-convenient, nutritious, calorie-controlled food that is also delicious.”

Sustenance’s signature product is its wide range of meal replacement shakes that you can consume on the go. The brand has since gone on to develop other products, using the same nutrient-dense approach. Its latest offerings include low-calorie granola bars, savoury multigrain bars and protein crisps, all of which make for healthier snack alternatives when the mid-day munchies creep in.

“Our products are 100 per cent natural and made with minimally processed, plant-based whole foods, said Mr Gautam, who explained that the ingredients do not go through harsh heat or chemical processes that may strip off important nutrients.

For example, the fruits and vegetables in its shakes are freeze-dried instead of chemically dried or heat-dried. Freeze-drying, which involves bringing food temperatures down to as low as -40 degrees Celsius before light heating, removes the moisture but locks in the nutrients and extends the shelf life without the use of preservatives, according to the Sustenance director.

He added that Sustenance uses plant-based whole foods as ingredients because leading scientific bodies such as the American Heart Association have pointed to a predominantly plant-based, whole-food diet as the cornerstone of a healthful diet.

SNACK-FORM SUSTENANCE