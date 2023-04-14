A platinum opportunity to enter Phnom Penh’s property market

The residential district of Toul Kork where Royal Platinum is located is home to numerous government and non-governmental organisation offices. Set in the west side of Phnom Penh, shopping malls, international schools, villas and condominium developments sit in the popular area.

Befitting of its standout location, Royal Platinum has been built to provide a well-rounded lifestyle for residents.

Tapping on over 120 years of heritage and regional expertise, Singapore-based architectural firm Swan & Maclaren has lent its innovative design touch to the development’s 851 residential units and 50 commercial shophouses; the latter forms the indoor shopping boulevard on the ground floor.

To meet a spectrum of recreation needs, the development has amenities that include multiple swimming pools, a golf simulator, cigar bar, basketball court, Japanese restaurant and a spa and massage facility, on top of standard facilities such as a gym, jacuzzi and steam room.

There are 496 studio units, 226 one-bedroom units, 72 two-bedroom units, 36 three-bedroom units and 21 three- and four-bedroom penthouse units, offering overseas investors a choice of apartment sizes that best fit their desired rental yield.

Expected to be completed by end 2023, Royal Platinum has over 15 international schools in its vicinity, a boon for residents with school-going children. The development is also a mere 10 minutes’ drive from the biggest mall in Phnom Penh, while a supermarket is just across the road. Lifestyle favourites are within easy reach, too, with Starbucks and a cinema a minute’s drive away. Collectively, these amenities could be a draw for prospective tenants.

INVEST IN A FAST-GROWING REAL ESTATE MARKET