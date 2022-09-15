Plunge into a world of all-scenario sound with the LG TONE Free FP9 True Wireless Earbuds
Armed with an auto-sanitising feature, these earphones deliver clean audio in more ways than one.
The invention of true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones has untangled us from fussy wires and changed the way we interact with audio. This convenience has won such favour that the global TWS hearables market shipments in 2021 grew 24 per cent year-on-year in unit sales to reach 300 million, according to Counterpoint’s TWS Hearables Market Tracker.
In this competitive market, how does one stand out? Some rely on sleek design while others focus on expensive hardware but for LG, hygiene and comfort are priorities. Its latest LG TONE Free FP9 earbuds promise exceptional audio integrity and nifty features to realise those priorities, especially for active users who want an uninterrupted soundtrack to elevate their urban routines.
DESIGNED FOR TODAY’S ACTIVE ROUTINES
The world of sound and music is something we can escape into and find comfort in. From boosting productivity to powering through chores, the right playlist can do wonders. Earbuds – with their cord-free convenience and improved audio tech – are the favoured music accessory by many, including the sporting crowd.
The freedom to squeeze in an extra kilometre on the treadmill or push through that last workout set untethered simply makes for better sessions. Studies have suggested that music might even increase endurance by as much as 15 per cent.
The LG TONE Free FP9 earbuds are already equipped with powerful speaker drivers to deliver rich audio, but a software collaboration makes the most of this hardware. Partnering with British audio house Meridian, the LG earbuds now fully encompass the listener with a realistic soundstage through dedicated spatial processing. It’s an immersive world one dives into when true-to-life sound experiences are re-engineered specifically for the earbuds.
Aside from its intense delivery, the TONE Free FP9 also excels at fit. LG arrived at the concha-shape design after analysing hundreds of ears to create a fit that eases comfortably and snugly into the ears. Medical-grade gel ear tips, made with soft and durable hypoallergenic silicone, complete the seal.
Perhaps the most thoughtful touch is the revolutionary auto-cleaning feature of the TONE Free FP9. Active pursuits lead to quick build-up of sweat, grime and dirt, and cleaning with harsh alcohol may damage delicate components. With the TONE Free FP9, in-built UVnano technology activates UV LED to safely sanitise your earbuds when you pop them into their case during wired charging. It effectively kills 99 per cent of bacteria within five minutes*, and together with its IPX4 water resistance rating, lets you go about your routines without worry.
YOUR CONVERSATIONS STAY THAT WAY – YOURS
Though earbuds have been a boon for entertainment, they’re not always the best when it comes to taking discreet calls. Ever had an important call come in at a library or meeting room but can’t find a place to talk? Or how about a co-working space where nosy neighbours might listen in?
In times when you need to keep your conversation private, the LG TONE Free FP9 drops another first for users – Whispering Mode. After you’ve set up the new mode in the TONE Free app, removing the right earbud transforms it into a microphone, which you can then hold as close as you want to your mouth. So, instead of cupping your hands and muffling your voice, you can lower your volume and still be heard loud and clear. It works for noisy environments as well, when you wish to isolate your voice from especially distracting ambient sounds.
Voice Alert helps with discretion, too. When you can’t easily read your messages but need to stay informed, the feature reads out incoming notifications from your preferred apps so you’ll stay on top of things, especially useful when you’re on a run.
Other modes help you to conduct your day with ease. Three separate microphones work in tandem to keep the focus on your voice and also provide ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) capabilities with a touch on the earbuds.
Activate Chat Mode for short exchanges to hear voices more clearly with the earbuds on or turn on Ambient Mode for heightened transparency so you can be more aware of your surroundings. Whether it’s crossing busy streets, placing an order or chatting with your gym mates while having your playlist in the background, you won’t have to fuss over removing your earbuds.
Let the world in or seal off the unnecessary – you can now enjoy your day the way you want to, for longer. The TONE Free FP9 gives you up to 24 hours of play time from a single charge – 10 hours from earphones and an additional 14 hours from the case. A fresh five-minute charge is all that’s needed for an extra hour of listening.
ESCAPE INTO YOUR WORLDS, WHEREVER
The LG TONE Free app serves as a perfect companion piece to the FP9 earbuds. On top of offering advanced modes and equalisation presets, it also lets one customise touch controls on the earbuds to suit your style.
For gamers, Game Mode reduces gaming audio latency to deliver the full immersion you seek the instant you press that button. And because earbuds tend to be misplaced, the app also helps with locating them through the Find My Earbuds feature.
And while traditional earbud cases often serve merely as charging stations, LG takes it further with the Plug and Wireless feature on the LG TONE Free FP9 case. Whether you’re looking to plug into that Nintendo Switch or plunge fully into your in-flight entertainment, the case attaches itself with an aux cable and adds wireless beaming to the source. Together, the new earbuds allow you to be more connected to the world, and enjoy clear, crisp sound wherever you are.
The LG TONE Free FP9 True Wireless Earbuds (S$298) are available on LG Official Stores on KrisShop, Lazada, Shopee, as well as authorised retailers and distributors, including Audio House, Best Denki, ConnectIT, COURTS, Gain City, Goh Joo Hin, Harvey Norman, iStudio, Mega Discount Store, Parisilk, Stereo Electronics, Sprint-Cass and X Gear.
Disclaimers relating to product features apply.
*Independent testing shows that the UVnano charging cradle kills 99.9 per cent of escherichia coli, staphylococcus aureus and klebsiella pneumonia bacteria on the speaker mesh of the earbuds in five minutes while charging.