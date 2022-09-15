Plunge into a world of all-scenario sound with the LG TONE Free FP9 True Wireless Earbuds

Though earbuds have been a boon for entertainment, they’re not always the best when it comes to taking discreet calls. Ever had an important call come in at a library or meeting room but can’t find a place to talk? Or how about a co-working space where nosy neighbours might listen in?

In times when you need to keep your conversation private, the LG TONE Free FP9 drops another first for users – Whispering Mode. After you’ve set up the new mode in the TONE Free app, removing the right earbud transforms it into a microphone, which you can then hold as close as you want to your mouth. So, instead of cupping your hands and muffling your voice, you can lower your volume and still be heard loud and clear. It works for noisy environments as well, when you wish to isolate your voice from especially distracting ambient sounds.

Voice Alert helps with discretion, too. When you can’t easily read your messages but need to stay informed, the feature reads out incoming notifications from your preferred apps so you’ll stay on top of things, especially useful when you’re on a run.

Other modes help you to conduct your day with ease. Three separate microphones work in tandem to keep the focus on your voice and also provide ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) capabilities with a touch on the earbuds.

Activate Chat Mode for short exchanges to hear voices more clearly with the earbuds on or turn on Ambient Mode for heightened transparency so you can be more aware of your surroundings. Whether it’s crossing busy streets, placing an order or chatting with your gym mates while having your playlist in the background, you won’t have to fuss over removing your earbuds.

Let the world in or seal off the unnecessary – you can now enjoy your day the way you want to, for longer. The TONE Free FP9 gives you up to 24 hours of play time from a single charge – 10 hours from earphones and an additional 14 hours from the case. A fresh five-minute charge is all that’s needed for an extra hour of listening.

ESCAPE INTO YOUR WORLDS, WHEREVER