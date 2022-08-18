Ponder the past, present and future of Singapore at ArtScience Museum

A rich kaleidoscope of Singapore’s timeless film classics. A spectacular virtual reality (VR) showcase connecting visitors with the planet’s largest living individual organism – a giant sequoia tree.

Enjoy these activities and more when you visit ArtScience Museum at Marina Bay Sands over the next few weeks. Blending the best of art and science, technology and culture, the museum is known for its innovative concepts that educate, entertain and thrill adults and children alike. Its immersive exhibitions, interactive workshops and dynamic programmes dazzle the senses while provoking thought on issues that affect us as global citizens.

The museum continues this tradition with programmes that springboard off Singapore’s 57th birthday, from Imaging Paradise (a collection of local films) to VR showcase We Live in an Ocean of Air.

SINGAPORE STORIES BROUGHT TO LIFE

ArtScience Museum opened ArtScience Cinema in May this year. Seating up to 66 people, this plush, purpose-built screening room boasts high-quality surround-sound wireless headphones to ensure an immersive experience for each of its guests – good news for those bothered by people talking during movies or those who find the volume in a cinema too loud.