Power and protect your valuable devices with Panasonic EVOLTA batteries

To unravel the remarkable power contained within batteries, one has to look inside. Within the space between their positive and negative terminals resides a dense mixture of materials that react chemically to give the energy we seek.

It comprises a cathode, typically manganese-based, which generates a positive charge, while an anode, often zinc-based, counters it with a negative charge. Binding it all together is the alkaline electrolyte substance responsible for transporting the chemical energy to the terminals, where it is released as power. It is this interplay of components that lends the alkaline battery its name.

With EVOLTA, Panasonic has embarked on a thoughtful exploration of this chemical equation, introducing calculated adjustments to enhance its formulation. The objective is clear: To maximise the energy output while adhering to the same compact size.

Aiming to induce higher reactivity, Panasonic first focused on the reactive agents. By incorporating ingredients such as a titanium additive and high-purity manganese dioxide, a more robust positive charge is achieved. A surfactant applied to the cathode dulls the surface tension of the zinc-based ingredient, unlocking additional energy potential.

To fortify this enhanced formula, Panasonic implemented an additional process, known as the Double High-Density Power Core. Through vacuum degassing and bubble elimination, the chemical compounds are compacted, allowing for a higher concentration of active ingredients within each battery. This ultra-dense and uniform filling is what gives EVOLTA its reliability – allowing professionals such as photographers to use high-drain devices like flashes and go about their work without interruption.

A BETTER SEAL FOR YOUR PROTECTION