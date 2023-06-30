Power and protect your valuable devices with Panasonic EVOLTA batteries
Thanks to enhanced chemical formulations and innovative design choices, these alkaline batteries offer potent energy, extended use and a lower risk of leakage.
For over two centuries, since Italian physicist Alessandro Volta invented the first battery in 1800, humanity has relied on this portable power source to meet an extensive array of needs. From clocks and pagers (remember those?) to remote controls, batteries have quietly sustained our devices, seamlessly integrating into our daily routines.
However, with the advent of new technological marvels, the once straightforward formula for batteries has become more complex. In an era defined by the ubiquity of high-drain devices like drones, camera flashes and portable game consoles, the need for enhanced batteries has grown more pressing.
Finding that fine balance between power, cost efficiency and safety, Panasonic introduces the EVOLTA battery range. Not only do the EVOLTA batteries extend the duration of equipment use, but they also provide comprehensive protection against potential damage.
PACKED WITH MORE POWER
To unravel the remarkable power contained within batteries, one has to look inside. Within the space between their positive and negative terminals resides a dense mixture of materials that react chemically to give the energy we seek.
It comprises a cathode, typically manganese-based, which generates a positive charge, while an anode, often zinc-based, counters it with a negative charge. Binding it all together is the alkaline electrolyte substance responsible for transporting the chemical energy to the terminals, where it is released as power. It is this interplay of components that lends the alkaline battery its name.
With EVOLTA, Panasonic has embarked on a thoughtful exploration of this chemical equation, introducing calculated adjustments to enhance its formulation. The objective is clear: To maximise the energy output while adhering to the same compact size.
Aiming to induce higher reactivity, Panasonic first focused on the reactive agents. By incorporating ingredients such as a titanium additive and high-purity manganese dioxide, a more robust positive charge is achieved. A surfactant applied to the cathode dulls the surface tension of the zinc-based ingredient, unlocking additional energy potential.
To fortify this enhanced formula, Panasonic implemented an additional process, known as the Double High-Density Power Core. Through vacuum degassing and bubble elimination, the chemical compounds are compacted, allowing for a higher concentration of active ingredients within each battery. This ultra-dense and uniform filling is what gives EVOLTA its reliability – allowing professionals such as photographers to use high-drain devices like flashes and go about their work without interruption.
A BETTER SEAL FOR YOUR PROTECTION
Panasonic’s meticulous approach to the development of EVOLTA batteries extends beyond chemical optimisation. Notably, improvements have been made to the battery’s structure and shell, resulting in a smoother and safer user experience.
The batteries feature a structural design that maximises internal space for the active ingredients, enabling longer-lasting performance. The evolved build adapts intelligently to the battery’s function, reducing its walls to accommodate the formula while reinforcing itself around the seal for added strength. With its precise build, it has even eliminated the need for a traditional washer at the seal for a more streamlined design.
What’s more, EVOLTA batteries incorporate a unique anti-leak seal technology that works in conjunction with a gas-suppressing formula to reduce the risk of leakage. A reinforced gasket at the tips, coupled with a robust metal seal and secure adhesive, provides an additional layer of protection against potential leaks.
Even the coating of EVOLTA batteries gets special treatment. A terminal coating with an iron/nickel-plated alloy improves adhesion and minimises contact resistance. Unlike conventional batteries, where the nickel layer may peel off and compromise performance stability, EVOLTA’s coating is designed to deliver a steady energy flow for extended use. This becomes particularly evident when using equipment such as drones and high-illumination headlamps, where a faltering performance can have significant consequences for the user.
SAVING THE WALLET AND THE EARTH
The scientific intricacies behind batteries make it abundantly clear that not all power sources are created equal. Opting for lower-quality batteries can result in more frequent replacements and the potential for equipment damage due to leaks or unreliable power supply.
If cost is a priority, consider purchasing value packs instead. Additionally, with EVOLTA batteries boasting a lifespan of up to 10 years*, you can safely store them for sustained periods, ensuring they remain in prime condition and readily available whenever needed. Furthermore, EVOLTA’s efficient design maximises energy utilisation, so you can reduce resource consumption and the burden on landfills.
Do remember to store batteries in cool, dark places and refrain from mixing batteries of different strengths to maintain optimal performance. And if you anticipate prolonged periods of device inactivity, it is advisable to remove the batteries altogether.
*When unused and properly stored; 9V batteries excluded.
Panasonic EVOLTA batteries, available in a variety of sizes and value packs, are available at Best Denki, Courts, Harvey Norman, Meidi-Ya, NTUC FairPrice and OG, as well as from official Panasonic e-commerce platforms on Lazada, Qoo10 and Shopee.