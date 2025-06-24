Powering the future of healthcare: Smarter teams, more compassionate care

From the rise of telehealth and wearable health trackers to patients expecting to engage in shared decision-making with their care team, the healthcare sector is changing rapidly.

Mr Derrick Chan, managing director of Fullerton Health (Singapore), noted that this transformation makes lifelong learning more important than ever. “To remain effective and efficient, our teams must continuously evolve,” he said.

To help its frontline staff provide responsive and more empathetic care in the face of rising expectations and new technologies, Fullerton Health partnered with NTUC LearningHub, a continuing education and training provider in Singapore.

Through specialised programmes that equip healthcare professionals with foundational skills to work with emerging technologies, strengthen person-centred care and support career progression, NTUC LearningHub helps organisations and workers grow, adapt and stay resilient in step with modern healthcare demands.

EMPOWERING FRONTLINE STAFF WITH SKILLS THAT MATTER

As an integrated healthcare company offering services from clinical care, diagnostics and radiology to telemedicine and wellness programmes, Fullerton Health aims to be a one-stop platform that helps patients avoid the hassle of navigating multiple providers, facilities and payment systems.

“We want to simplify their journey by providing integrated care models, tech-enabled services and a consistent, patient-first experience,” explained Mr Chan.

Achieving that goal, he emphasised, requires ongoing investment in staff training and development. “Structured training programmes have helped us focus on key areas like service recovery, digital system proficiency and managing sensitive situations.”

To upskill its frontline staff, such as nurses and clinic assistants, Fullerton Health enrolled them in the Workforce Skills Qualification (WSQ) in Service Excellence in Healthcare: Fostering Positive Customer and Patient Experiences (L2) course, offered by NTUC LearningHub.

These industry-recognised, WSQ-accredited courses are built around critical skills identified in the National Skills Framework, ensuring that participants gain in-demand, transferable capabilities that add value to their workplaces and support career advancement across job roles and industries.

Fullerton Health chose NTUC LearningHub for its ability to customise training to the healthcare context, with courses that strike the right balance between technical know-how and critical core skills like empathy and communication that are essential in a patient-centric environment.

“What impressed us most were the practical modules and the trainers with industry experience who connected deeply with our teams,” said Mr Chan. “This made NTUC LearningHub a strategic partner in developing a high-performing, service-driven workforce.”

TRANSFORMING PATIENT JOURNEYS WITH THOUGHTFUL CARE