Powering the next chapter of global growth for Singapore businesses

2025 was a year of adjustment for many businesses in Singapore, as they navigated higher operating costs and an increasingly uncertain global environment. Still, many continued to seek growth. Singapore remains a key base for companies looking to expand into Asia and beyond – a position that continues to shape how firms approach scale, resilience and cross-border operations.

Amid these shifts, Airwallex has focused on building practical financial tools in Singapore to help businesses manage their cash flow and support growth. Over the past year, the company has rolled out new products, deepened partnerships and invested in the local business community.

HELPING BUSINESSES DO MORE WITH THEIR MONEY

A key milestone for Airwallex in 2025 was the launch of Airwallex Yield in Singapore in July. Following approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Airwallex received a capital markets services licence, allowing it to offer regulated investment solutions.

Airwallex Yield enables businesses to earn competitive returns on their multi-currency balances, turning idle cash into a more active part of financial planning. For Singapore-based firms managing funds across markets, it brings treasury and operational finance together on a single platform.