Powering up to the next level in deep tech

A pathway that allows professionals to segue into the tech space is SGInnovate’s 12-month PowerX traineeship programme. Comprising two phases, the first focuses on modular training via comprehensive training modules and integrated on-the-job training (OJT), while the second involves full-time OJT. Tailored to meet the needs of an increasingly digitalised economy, the PowerX programme offers tracks in software and product development, cybersecurity and robotics.

Reflecting on her experience with the PowerX Software & Product Development programme, Ms Fu notes that it is built in such a way that that the technical assessments administered afforded her early indicators of potential she wouldn’t have been able to showcase if her CV was filtered out for not having the ‘right’ degree.

Today, she is in the OJT phase of her traineeship at Lauretta.io, a company that leverages deep learning and computer vision technology to address next-generation needs of smart buildings and spaces.

Ms Fu has had previous experience in product management and made a foray into full-stack coding at a bootcamp. She found the learning curve at her PowerX partner company to be steep during her OJT – albeit positively so.

“I quickly realised that I didn’t know a lot of what I thought I knew, and that there’s a gaping domain knowledge hole to fill, especially in computer vision,” explained Ms Fu. “But that’s how I’m getting to solidify my learning — by working with tools, hardware and technologies I may not be familiar with and figuring out how my prior knowledge still applies.”

Through SGInnovate’s support, PowerX allows companies to undertake much less financial risk when extending opportunities to individuals like Ms Fu, especially in the initial training and ramping-up phase. Indeed, Ms Fu’s day-to-day at Lauretta.io gives her ample opportunity to explore various parts of the tech stack, such as working on applications that utilise 3D rendering and artificial intelligence models.

"The breadth of exposure through the structured training helped set a good base for all of us who came into the programme with varying levels and areas of experience,” she shared.

Coming from a humanities background, Ms Fu added that she has always been interested in tech’s impact on people and societies. Looking to the future, she hopes that the foundation she has established through the programme will allow her to contribute in some way to furthering responsible data use.

DIVING INTO DEEP TECH