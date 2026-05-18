From prevention to care: Why early action matters in the cancer journey

Modern medicine has transformed cancer care over the past two decades. Advances such as precision radiation, novel drug combinations and minimally invasive surgery have improved outcomes while reducing side effects. Multi-disciplinary teams deliver fast, coordinated and personalised care, cutting through delays so patients can begin treatment sooner. Yet, with an ageing population and an increase in early-onset cancers among younger people, the disease remains a pressing concern.

Dr Peter Chow, CEO of IHH Healthcare Singapore, acknowledged these realities but remains optimistic. “What gives us hope is our ability to now address cancer on multiple fronts – combining advanced treatment with diagnostic tools for early detection and prediction, science-based prevention and long‑term social-emotional support for patients,” he said.

This set the tone for Lessons for Life: Cancer Care Conversations, a public forum held on Apr 18 at Pan Pacific Singapore. Co-organised by Mount Elizabeth Hospitals and Parkway Cancer Centre (PCC), the event marked PCC’s 20th anniversary and brought together clinicians, allied health professionals, financial advisers and patient advocates for a holistic discussion on cancer care.

KNOW YOUR RISKS AND GET SYMPTOMS CHECKED EARLY

The event kicked off with a plenary session featuring doctors from IHH Healthcare Singapore. Drawing on real cases, radiation oncologist Dr Ivan Tham, general surgeon Dr Melissa Teo, interventional oncologist Dr Peter Goh and medical oncologist Dr Richard Quek demonstrated how close collaboration across specialties enables swift, comprehensive, personalised care.

“Working in multi-disciplinary teams, we make timely decisions on the best course of action for each patient based on factors such as age, medical co-morbidities, tumour size and location, and develop an individualised treatment plan,” said Dr Quek, who focuses on rare and complex cancers.

The conversation then shifted to personal empowerment and prevention, with a focus on understanding individual risk and acting early through regular checkups.