Public and private collaboration is key to shaping a digital future

The adage ‘change is a constant’ has been supercharged over the past few years, on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic that fast-tracked the trend towards digitalisation.

“Change affects economies, companies and societies at varying speeds,” said Mr Amit Midha, president, Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ), and Global Digital Cities, Dell Technologies.

As major economies face headwinds such as inflation and uncertain growth prospects, Mr Midha noted that this is an opportunity for stakeholders to come together and plan for inclusive economic recovery, with strategies to narrow the digital divide between larger urban areas and smaller rural, low-income communities.

The gap between the digital have and have-nots in APJ is larger than what most would think. According to a study by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, 52 per cent of APJ’s 4.3 billion population remain offline, with no access to digital innovations. A vast swathe of the region lacks Internet access, devices and the skills required for digital literacy, especially in rural and impoverished areas.

Even Singapore, one of the world’s most digitally inclusive nations, has room for improvement. A study conducted by the National University of Singapore and the Singapore University of Technology and Design found that digital exclusion was especially pronounced among low-income families, migrant workers and the elderly.

Underscoring the utilitarian nature of technology, Mr Midha said: “It is not a luxury, but a great equaliser of opportunity and a basic human necessity.”

NARROWING THE DIGITAL DIVIDE