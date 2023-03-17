PUMA reinforces its presence in the running space with amped up offerings
The brand ushers in a new era in stability shoes that aim to provide a best-in-class running experience.
When Ms Erin Longin is not at the helm of PUMA’s Run/Train business unit, you’re likely to find her on her daily 5km run. “I used to do different types of fitness classes. However, after having my three boys, I started focusing on running because I found it easier to fit into my day,” shared the general manager.
In a fast-paced city like Singapore, where lives are similarly driven by demanding schedules, the ease and versatility of running form a significant part of the sport’s appeal. Many casual runners have gone on to participate in marathons, with the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) being a signature outing in the running circuit. Last year, the marathon’s return post-pandemic drew close to close to 40,000 participants.
PUMA lent its support as SCSM’s official apparel and footwear sponsor, in a move that complements the brand’s renewed focus in the running space worldwide, especially in the road running category. Singapore – with its terrain defined by roads and pavements – made for an ideal point zero.
The sporting giant leveraged the event as its international launchpad to preview the PUMA Spring/Summer 2023 (SS23) performance collection, including the ForeverRUN NITRO running shoes. Visitors to the race expo were the first to have exclusive early access to the new range.
BACK ON TRACK
In its 75-year history, PUMA has achieved quite a few memorable milestones in the global running arena. Togged in the PUMA Theseus Pro sprint spike, eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt broke the 100m and 200m world records at the 2009 World Athletics Championships in Germany. And in 2021, American long-distance runner Molly Seidel won her first Olympic medal wearing the label’s Deviate Nitro Elite shoes.
Said Ms Longin: “The win was a major milestone for Seidel, the run/train team and PUMA. Such results help to establish credibility and show the world that PUMA makes highly competitive performance road running shoes.”
Elaborating on the brand’s trajectory, she shared: “PUMA has always had a presence in running and track and field, though we briefly lost sight of that focus. However, with more consumers running than ever before, we were galvanised to double down on our efforts.”
With significant investment in research and development, PUMA has made patented running tech, such as its performance-enhancing NITRO foam, a core feature of its shoes.
RUNNING ON NITRO
NITRO foam can be found across PUMA’s range of performance products, including the latest ForeverRUN NITRO – a shoe for everyday running. With a unique combination of cushioning through NITRO foam and enhanced guidance through the RUNGUIDE system, ForeverRUN NITRO encourages an optimal running motion for everybody and every run.
Apart from ensuring durability, stability and comfort, long-term feet, shin and knee health has also been factored into the equation when developing the footwear. When PUMA conducted a large-scale wear test during the development phase of the ForeverRUN NITRO, the shoe was perceived by participants as being softer than the traditional stability shoe and having superior cushioning, responsiveness as well as rebound.
Though PUMA deploys cutting-edge technology across a large portion of its catalogue, the brand’s products aren’t just for the pros. It caters to a broad range of runners and running occasions. “Running is a beloved sport and we want to make great products for runners around the world,” shared Ms Anna Rothman, head of PUMA Run/Train’s marketing division.
For enthusiasts looking to invest in shoes that can take them further along in their running journey, PUMA’s SS23 range has two race day offerings: The Deviate NITRO Elite 2 and Fast-R NITRO Elite. The former was recently spotted on Seidel at the Boston Athletic Association’s half marathon.
There’s also apparel to round off your sports wardrobe – the PUMA CLOUDSPUN performance range has tees and singlets for both men and women. Harnessing moisture-wicking dryCELL technology, CLOUDSPUN features a custom-milled polyester-spandex blend with an ultra-soft cotton feel that aims to keep athletes feeling dry and cool.
The PUMA SS23 collection is now available online and at selected retailers islandwide.
