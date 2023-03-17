PUMA reinforces its presence in the running space with amped up offerings

The sporting giant leveraged the event as its international launchpad to preview the PUMA Spring/Summer 2023 (SS23) performance collection, including the ForeverRUN NITRO running shoes. Visitors to the race expo were the first to have exclusive early access to the new range.

BACK ON TRACK

In its 75-year history, PUMA has achieved quite a few memorable milestones in the global running arena. Togged in the PUMA Theseus Pro sprint spike, eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt broke the 100m and 200m world records at the 2009 World Athletics Championships in Germany. And in 2021, American long-distance runner Molly Seidel won her first Olympic medal wearing the label’s Deviate Nitro Elite shoes.

Said Ms Longin: “The win was a major milestone for Seidel, the run/train team and PUMA. Such results help to establish credibility and show the world that PUMA makes highly competitive performance road running shoes.”

Elaborating on the brand’s trajectory, she shared: “PUMA has always had a presence in running and track and field, though we briefly lost sight of that focus. However, with more consumers running than ever before, we were galvanised to double down on our efforts.”

With significant investment in research and development, PUMA has made patented running tech, such as its performance-enhancing NITRO foam, a core feature of its shoes.

RUNNING ON NITRO