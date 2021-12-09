Logo
Pursuing a passion for entrepreneurship and education in Singapore
Advertorial

Global banking facilities have helped make life more seamless for education start-up founder Devi Sahny.

Ms Devi Sahny founded edutech start-up Ascend Now, which offers personalised online coaching and mentoring to students. Photos: Mediacorp

09 Dec 2021 10:48AM (Updated: 09 Dec 2021 11:38AM)
Belgian native Devi Sahny, 28, grew up in her home city of Antwerp and attended Georgetown University in Washington D.C., where she launched her own education start-up while still studying. After graduation, she accepted a job as an investment banking analyst at Goldman Sachs. 

But the experience of running her own education start-up was not easily forgotten.  

“After three years, I realised a career in finance was not for me,” she said. “In 2018, I moved to Singapore – knowing only two acquaintances here – to pursue my true passion, education.” 

Ms Sahny is now the founder and chief executive officer of Ascend Now, a start-up that aims to normalise child entrepreneurs by offering personalised online coaching and mentoring to students, both for academic and enrichment purposes. She believes in the importance of giving students the autonomy to choose what, how and why they learn.

With around 70 teachers, Ascend Now has taught over 900 students across Asia. It generated S$1.3 million in revenue last year – a 170 per cent increase from 2019. 

While Ms Sahny – who was named one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 this year – said that Ascend Now is just getting started, it’s clear that she’s enjoying every moment of her time as an entrepreneur establishing her vision of education: “I used to roll my eyes when my Dad said: ‘If you really enjoy what you do, it will not feel like work.’ I hate to say it, but he was right.”

PLANNING YOUR FINANCIAL FUTURE

Like many expatriates, Ms Sahny uses a multi-currency account to help make living and working abroad more convenient.

When Ms Sahny first arrived in Singapore, however, she found that starting a company from scratch in a new country with limited resources and capital was daunting. While the business-related aspects of her move were challenging, she found acclimating to Singapore to be a relatively seamless experience. This was especially after connecting with a group of locally-based friends who share her alma mater of Georgetown.

Like many expatriates, Ms Sahny has bank accounts both in Singapore and overseas. According to her, a good multi-currency account coupled with good banking service has not just made life easier – it’s saved her money as well. 

As Ms Sahny also works with teachers who are based abroad, having a multi-currency account also makes it easier to pay their salaries.

One of her primary concerns is the financial health of her company. “Owning a company really changes your spending habits. For every dollar saved, you can use it to employ staff and improve your team or your product.” 

Financial literacy is something Ms Sahny wishes was taught at school. “It is a useful skill irrespective of the career path you choose. As an entrepreneur, planning for a financial future is extremely important to support your team and ensure they are leading happy, balanced lives,” she said.

GLOBAL REACH

Ms Sahny values the importance of financial literacy, which she feels is invaluable to anyone, regardless of their career.

The HSBC Everyday Global Account is a multi-currency account and users can send money internationally through the HSBC Global Money Transfers feature on the HSBC Singapore App. This way, they can make faster international transfers that are fee-free* to over 20 countries/territories. It’s a convenient solution for overseas-based account holders who may need to pay bills at home or send money to loved ones.

Overseas-based account holders with children studying abroad can use the HSBC Everyday Global Debit Card to help them stretch their dollar, with features including $0 overseas cash withdrawal fees across HSBC ATMs worldwide.  

For anyone planning an international education, HSBC’s banking solutions help you manage your money more easily and extend support to you and your parents. Customers can, for instance, open accounts before they arrive in their host country, manage their money globally and easily access their HSBC accounts from one place. 

Customers and their parents also enjoy the same Premier Family benefits globally and get to bank like a local while enjoying exclusive lifestyle privileges. 

Find out more about how HSBC International Wealth Hub can help you bank like a local, anywhere you are.

Disclaimers:

Deposit Insurance Scheme

Singapore dollar deposits of non-bank depositors are insured by the Singapore Deposit Insurance Corporation, for up to S$75,000 in aggregate per depositor per Scheme member by law. Foreign currency deposits, dual currency investments, structured deposits and other investment products are not insured.

*Most transfers are fee-free but some intermediary banks may charge fees. You can see an estimate of the applicable fees when you review your transfer. The actual amount is subject to the intermediary bank and will be debited after you've confirmed your transfer.

Global Money Transfers terms and conditions apply.

