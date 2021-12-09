Pursuing a passion for entrepreneurship and education in Singapore
Global banking facilities have helped make life more seamless for education start-up founder Devi Sahny.
Belgian native Devi Sahny, 28, grew up in her home city of Antwerp and attended Georgetown University in Washington D.C., where she launched her own education start-up while still studying. After graduation, she accepted a job as an investment banking analyst at Goldman Sachs.
But the experience of running her own education start-up was not easily forgotten.
“After three years, I realised a career in finance was not for me,” she said. “In 2018, I moved to Singapore – knowing only two acquaintances here – to pursue my true passion, education.”
Ms Sahny is now the founder and chief executive officer of Ascend Now, a start-up that aims to normalise child entrepreneurs by offering personalised online coaching and mentoring to students, both for academic and enrichment purposes. She believes in the importance of giving students the autonomy to choose what, how and why they learn.
With around 70 teachers, Ascend Now has taught over 900 students across Asia. It generated S$1.3 million in revenue last year – a 170 per cent increase from 2019.
While Ms Sahny – who was named one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 this year – said that Ascend Now is just getting started, it’s clear that she’s enjoying every moment of her time as an entrepreneur establishing her vision of education: “I used to roll my eyes when my Dad said: ‘If you really enjoy what you do, it will not feel like work.’ I hate to say it, but he was right.”
PLANNING YOUR FINANCIAL FUTURE
When Ms Sahny first arrived in Singapore, however, she found that starting a company from scratch in a new country with limited resources and capital was daunting. While the business-related aspects of her move were challenging, she found acclimating to Singapore to be a relatively seamless experience. This was especially after connecting with a group of locally-based friends who share her alma mater of Georgetown.
Like many expatriates, Ms Sahny has bank accounts both in Singapore and overseas. According to her, a good multi-currency account coupled with good banking service has not just made life easier – it’s saved her money as well.
One of her primary concerns is the financial health of her company. “Owning a company really changes your spending habits. For every dollar saved, you can use it to employ staff and improve your team or your product.”
Financial literacy is something Ms Sahny wishes was taught at school. “It is a useful skill irrespective of the career path you choose. As an entrepreneur, planning for a financial future is extremely important to support your team and ensure they are leading happy, balanced lives,” she said.
