Radisson Hotel Group expands its footprint in Asia Pacific with differentiated offerings in key focus markets

One-of-a-kind experiential stays, the chance to participate in leisure pursuits that range from heritage trails to wildlife safari expeditions, and exceptional hospitality standards rendered at every turn.

Guests can look forward to these and more at Radisson Individuals Retreats, a brand extension Radisson Hotel Group has tailored for the Indian market. Categorised as upper-upscale hotels, each property’s locale was selected to afford a unique escapade in novel destinations such as the historical lands of Rajasthan and the mountain ranges of Himachal Pradesh.

Radisson Individuals Retreats is just one of the concepts driving Radisson Hotel Group’s brisk expansion in Asia Pacific. Indeed, the group is well on its way to creating more memorable moments, with plans to amass over 2,000 hotels and resorts in the region by 2025, up from its current pool of over 400 properties.

“Asia’s massive population and burgeoning economies are pivotal to travel recovery,” said Mr Ramzy Fenianos, chief development officer, Asia Pacific (APAC), Radisson Hotel Group.

CHARTING ITS APAC TRAJECTORY