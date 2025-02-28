Rare but real: Bringing uncommon health conditions into focus

The emotional toll of living with a rare disease is immense. Studies show that 42 per cent of patients experienced depression, while 23 per cent reported anxiety. Even after receiving a diagnosis, they continue to face limited treatment options and difficulties accessing or affording necessary therapies.

Recognising these challenges, Amgen – which served over 4.5 million patients across the APAC region in 2024 – partners with local rare disease patient groups and medical programmes to bolster community networks and enhance awareness.

One such initiative is its collaboration with the Global Healthy Living Foundation Australia, which led to the establishment of the Thyroid Eye Disease Education and Advocacy Hub. This platform offers educational resources and support, empowering patients and advocates to push for better healthcare access and new treatment options.

Amgen’s commitment to the rare disease community extends to the search for new treatments. “We are dedicated to driving scientific progress and developing treatments for patients with serious illnesses, including rare diseases that require urgent attention,” said Ms Kha.

While new treatments continue to emerge, millions worldwide still face barriers to obtaining medication, healthcare and essential support services such as funding, caregiving and social assistance.

For instance, Ms Kha noted that few countries in the APAC region have put in place rare disease policies or national plans, leaving patient organisations to bridge the gaps, often stretching their resources to the limit. A key step forward is for APAC nations to adopt global and local action plans that improve timely access to diagnosis and treatment for rare diseases, she added.

“When the healthcare community and policymakers work together to expand the availability of care, individuals with rare diseases and their families can look forward to a brighter future,” said Ms Kha.

Learn more about how Amgen is working to address the challenges of rare diseases.