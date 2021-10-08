Ready to go electric? Join the crowd

Have you thought about switching to an electric car? If so, you’re not alone. A survey commissioned by BMW Group Asia reveals that 46 per cent of respondents are ready to go electric, meaning they will consider purchasing either a full electric vehicle (EV) or a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV).

For those new to the list of EV acronyms, a PHEV is a car that can be charged from a wall socket and has enough range for a day’s motoring, but it also has an internal-combustion engine for longer distances.

The online survey of 1,000 Singaporeans also found that the majority of the respondents want to live in a more environmentally conscious world, with 87 per cent saying a key benefit of owning an EV was the reduction in carbon emissions.

PRACTICAL BENEFITS