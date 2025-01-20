From redundancy to resilience: How one mid-career switch led to a role in Singapore’s green economy

Through the course of his career, Mr Alfred Liew has been made redundant twice, both times due to company mergers and acquisitions.

Following the second redundancy, the 51-year-old – who earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 2001 – decided it was time for a mid-career switch. Although his experience was in sales and product marketing, Mr Liew transitioned to a technical management role in the built environment after joining a company specialising in air-conditioning and mechanical ventilation systems.

“I tried to learn on the job by engaging with customers to understand their needs and researching unfamiliar jargon online,” he said. “However, it was not easy because I lacked a technical background and was new to the industry.”

FACILITATING CAREER CHANGE

Mr Liew looked for upskilling opportunities to gain relevant skills and a deeper understanding of the built environment. His search led him to Singapore Polytechnic’s Professional and Adult Continuing Education (SP PACE) Academy, which was established in 2010 to provide adult learners innovative pathways to stay employable.

To keep courses affordable, SP PACE Academy works with agencies like SkillsFuture Singapore and the Employability and Employment Institute.

For example, individuals aged 40 and above who enrol in post-diploma programmes, such as specialist or advanced diplomas, can receive support for course fees through the SkillsFuture Level Up Programme. Those aged 30 and below who graduated from the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) can benefit from the ITE Progression Award – a top-up credited to their Post-Secondary Education Account and Central Provident Fund Ordinary Account upon reaching specific milestones in their part-time diploma studies.

There are more than 400 courses available at SP PACE Academy, ranging from short, targeted skills training to formalised certificate programmes, including part-time diplomas, post-diplomas and work-study programmes. These courses are developed in alignment with Singapore’s Skills Frameworks and Industry Transformation Maps.

Mr Liew chose SP PACE Academy for his upskilling journey as it offered courses in strata management and water efficiency management, which were relevant to his work.

“I needed to understand our clients’ requirements when my company extended its services to property companies managing strata-titled developments in 2018,” he explained. “Then in 2020, as we began offering services to facilities management companies, I sought to gain knowledge on cooling towers and water conservation.”

LEVERAGING PRACTICAL, HANDS-ON LEARNING