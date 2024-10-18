Reimagine teamwork with one smart, seamless solution
Zoom Workplace harnesses artificial intelligence to boost collaboration, productivity and engagement at work.
In a fast-paced business environment, where collaboration often takes place across different locations and time zones, ineffective communication can significantly hinder productivity.
According to a survey by The Economist Intelligence Unit, barriers to communication often stem from different tool preferences. For instance, 31 per cent of millennials use instant messaging in the workplace every day, compared to just 12 per cent of baby boomers.
The lack of a centralised digital location for project documentation and records can exacerbate communication challenges. Coordinating multiple document changes across dispersed teams not only impacts productivity but also contributes to digital fatigue.
Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), Zoom’s collaboration platform Zoom Workplace lessens workplace complexity by consolidating communication channels while reducing information silos and meeting overload.
“We help organisations reimagine teamwork by streamlining communications, enhancing employee engagement, optimising in-person time and improving productivity in a flexible work environment, all through a single platform,” said Mr Ricky Kapur, head of Asia Pacific at Zoom.
Zoom Workplace integrates both Zoom products and third-party apps, including popular ones from Microsoft and Google, offering greater customisation of the digital workspace.
Other productivity-enhancing features include AI-powered documents that turn meeting content into actionable tasks, wikis and project plans; virtual whiteboards that foster creativity and visual brainstorming; and a survey function for gathering feedback to support effective decision-making.
FUELLING COLLABORATION WITH ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
Zoom Workplace leverages Zoom AI Companion, a generative AI assistant designed to streamline tasks such as composing chats and email drafts. It also enhances meeting efficiency by dividing recordings into chapters based on topics, allowing users to quickly review key highlights and next steps.
One standout feature is its AI-driven meeting summaries, available in over 30 languages. When enabled by the host, participants receive an automated summary via email and team chat, making it easy to catch up on missed meetings, review key points and continue discussions asynchronously.
AI Companion can be prompted on Zoom Workplace to help teams create sticky notes, tables and even mind maps. “It can also assist with fine-tuning content, as well as organising and categorising notes. By delegating these repetitive tasks to AI, teams can focus their time and energy on more engaging and creative work,” said Mr Kapur.
Additionally, AI Companion offers in-message sentence completion in Zoom Team Chat, with support in 38 languages. A 2024 study by GigaOm, commissioned by Zoom, also found that AI Companion achieved 95 per cent accuracy in transcription tasks.
Mr Kapur explained that Zoom uses a federated approach, integrating large-language models (LLMs) from different sources, including both open- and closed-source models, as well as models from Zoom’s partners.
This approach allows AI Companion to efficiently handle a variety of tasks by using less costly LLMs for routine functions and switching to more advanced models for complex tasks. “This lets us offer AI Companion to eligible paying customers at no additional cost, while delivering faster response times and higher-quality results,” said Mr Kapur.
STRENGTHENING WORKPLACE COMMUNITIES
At a recent dialogue for business reality series, The Big Spark, human resources (HR) leaders agreed that technology has become integral in addressing the needs of a diverse workforce and fostering a cohesive organisational culture.
Speaking at the event, Ms Hazel Chin, Zoom’s head of Singapore and Thailand, noted that a key aspect of modern HR strategy is selecting the right tech tools to efficiently boost employee engagement. “Ease of use is a key enabler,” she said. “Being able to plug and play is essential when adopting new technology.”
Human resources leaders gathered for productive conversations at a recent dialogue for business reality series The Big Spark. Video: Ecosystm
Mr Kapur added that effective collaboration requires the fostering of trusting relationships among employees. With this goal in mind, Zoom acquired employee communication and engagement platform, Workvivo, last year.
“Workvivo helps keep teams informed, engaged and connected, which is vital for cultivating a strong sense of belonging and reinforcing company culture,” said Mr Kapur.
Workvivo strengthens this connection with features like shoutouts and employee surveys, while also enabling users to send out engaging newsletters with video and podcast capabilities. It supports livestreams for townhalls, scales employee trainings, creates community spaces for shared interests, and facilitates discussions through social feeds and videos.
“A platform that resonates across generations and can scale and evolve with the organisation is essential for building happy, productive and collaborative teams,” said Mr Kapur. “This not only enhances company culture and customer relationships, but also creates a more resilient organisation for the future.”
Learn how you can reimagine teamwork with Zoom Workplace.