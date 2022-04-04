Respecting – and sustaining – local farming traditions

For the connoisseur who appreciates exquisite coffee cultivated with care by local coffee masters, Nespresso’s Master Origins range is exemplary in showcasing the bean’s region of birth. Boasting heritage cultivation and ingenious processing techniques that speak of the farms they are from, this range typifies the meticulous care and craft of its coffee masters.

Newest to the Master Origins range is the Limited Edition Papua New Guinea. This specialty coffee is an elegant brew made with classic Arabica varieties and is known for its jammy strawberry notes, velvety body and fine acidity.

Grown on remote lands that remained untouched after centuries, the pulped coffee is rested for two days before being washed and dried under the mountain sun. The precious coffee cherries are then carried across steep mountain paths so their unique flavour can be shared with the world.

This pursuit of exceptional coffee is rendered possible by Nespresso’s recognition of local coffee masters who embody generations of indigenous farming wisdom. These are artists who elevate already rare beans into something exquisite.

There’s no denying that such traditions and unique lots should be treasured, which is why Nespresso is working with local communities to restore devastated or threatened farmlands. Together with coffee connoisseurs who wish to make that deep connection with a region and its maker, the Master Origins range allows your coffee experience to be a force for good.

