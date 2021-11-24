Retail reimagined: Riding the wave of innovation

Unprecedented in scale, the COVID-19 pandemic presented retailers with a challenge not encountered before. Supply, logistics, revenue streams and staffing issues all came to a head at the same time. Brands faced strong headwinds in keeping their businesses going.

Are brick-and-mortar outlets still relevant? Moving forward, what matters most? In the face of such questions, the clarion call to support local was sounded.

Made With Passion is a national initiative that showcases and celebrates local lifestyle brands. These outfits are also recognised for having gone above and beyond in their pursuit for excellence.

In a display of grit and ingenuity, some Made With Passion brands have surmounted these challenges and emerged stronger, with new concepts and offerings under their wings. They have shown resilience through agility while relooking their business fundamentals and coming up with new ways of doing things. A common thread may have helped spur them on – knowing that they aren’t alone in these challenging times, and that the demand for uniquely Singaporean retail experiences persists.

GOING DIGITAL AND MORE