Rethinking ageing: From caregiving to community and contribution
Through personal reflections, Mr Dinesh Vasu Dash, CEO of the Agency for Integrated Care, shares insights on empowering seniors to age well in Singapore.
Caring for an elderly loved one might not be on your radar right now, but it’s a role many of us will take on eventually. “Almost all of us in Singapore will be, or already are, a caregiver,” Mr Dinesh Vasu Dash, CEO of the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC), observed.
When his childless, widowed paternal uncle, now in his mid-80s, was hospitalised with a severe bout of influenza A, it was Mr Dinesh’s parents – both in their 70s – who stepped in. They accompanied him to medical appointments, encouraged him to eat despite his poor appetite and ensured he had everything he needed for recovery.
This scenario reflects a growing trend in Singapore. With an average life expectancy of 84.9 years, more caregivers are now seniors themselves. While they may face physical challenges, such as helping bedbound loved ones, many have more time to dedicate to caregiving due to retirement or reduced work commitments.
In Mr Dinesh’s family, caregiving extends beyond the nuclear household, with relatives like nieces and nephews taking on caregiving roles. “We check in on my uncle and bring him along to family activities whenever possible to keep him socially connected,” he shared.
At the helm of the agency driving efforts to build a vibrant care community for Singapore’s elderly, Mr Dinesh is keenly aware of the challenges and opportunities that come with a super-aged population. By next year, one in five citizens will be 65 or older, a figure set to rise to one in four by 2030.
THE TRIFECTA OF HEALTHY AGEING
To tackle the challenges of an ageing population, Mr Dinesh has outlined three key aspects of healthy ageing as part of AIC’s approach to redefining the experience of growing older.
The first is financial adequacy – the cornerstone of healthy ageing. In Singapore, various schemes help seniors manage their expenses.
Among them is the Seniors’ Mobility and Enabling Fund, which subsidises mobility aids, assistive devices and home healthcare items. Another initiative is the Home Caregiving Grant, which helps offset the cost of caring for a loved one at home.
AIC’s silver generation ambassadors also conduct home visits to better understand seniors’ needs and provide information about financial support options.
Healthcare is also a critical aspect of ageing well. Mr Dinesh highlighted the range of medical assistance and community care services available to seniors, such as the Community Health Assist Scheme, which offers subsidies for medical and dental care at participating clinics.
Equally important is community support. AIC’s Community Outreach Teams and Community Intervention Teams aim to address mental health issues and connect seniors to essential care. These efforts not only improve their quality of life but also reduce dependence on institutional care.
Staying active is another vital component of healthy ageing. Mr Dinesh shared a personal example of his parents, who send him photos from their daily walks. “I think they might be fitter than me!” he quipped. “I introduced the Healthy365 app to my mum and it has motivated her to keep walking to earn points for vouchers.”
The third pillar of active ageing is social interaction. Active Ageing Centres serve as community hubs where seniors can drop by, make new friends and join activities ranging from art and music to enrichment classes like robotics programming.
Social settings like these play a crucial role in alleviating mild mental health challenges brought on by loneliness or isolation. The World Health Organization has flagged loneliness as a significant global health concern, with the US Surgeon General comparing its mortality impact to smoking 15 cigarettes a day.
CONTRIBUTING AT ANY AGE
According to Mr Dinesh, community interventions can go far beyond government policies, grassroots organisations or AIC’s programmes – they also rely on the power of individual efforts.
For example, a retired neighbour could step in to babysit the young children of a caregiver who needs to take an elderly parent to a hospital appointment. “These organic interactions make a big difference,” he said.
Building on this idea, Mr Dinesh hopes that more older individuals will recognise the value of their life experiences, skills and passions, and share them with others. AIC’s Life Unstoppable campaign captures this vision by celebrating seniors embracing life to the fullest and showcasing the countless possibilities that ageing can bring.
“Getting older doesn’t mean you can’t do certain things,” he said. “There’s so much that can be achieved in this quarter of our lives and society has much to gain from what seniors have to offer.”
