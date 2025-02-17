Rethinking ageing: From caregiving to community and contribution

Caring for an elderly loved one might not be on your radar right now, but it’s a role many of us will take on eventually. “Almost all of us in Singapore will be, or already are, a caregiver,” Mr Dinesh Vasu Dash, CEO of the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC), observed.

When his childless, widowed paternal uncle, now in his mid-80s, was hospitalised with a severe bout of influenza A, it was Mr Dinesh’s parents – both in their 70s – who stepped in. They accompanied him to medical appointments, encouraged him to eat despite his poor appetite and ensured he had everything he needed for recovery.

This scenario reflects a growing trend in Singapore. With an average life expectancy of 84.9 years, more caregivers are now seniors themselves. While they may face physical challenges, such as helping bedbound loved ones, many have more time to dedicate to caregiving due to retirement or reduced work commitments.

In Mr Dinesh’s family, caregiving extends beyond the nuclear household, with relatives like nieces and nephews taking on caregiving roles. “We check in on my uncle and bring him along to family activities whenever possible to keep him socially connected,” he shared.

At the helm of the agency driving efforts to build a vibrant care community for Singapore’s elderly, Mr Dinesh is keenly aware of the challenges and opportunities that come with a super-aged population. By next year, one in five citizens will be 65 or older, a figure set to rise to one in four by 2030.

THE TRIFECTA OF HEALTHY AGEING