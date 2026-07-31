Rethinking healthcare in Southeast Asia: Vietnam puts self-care in focus

In most parts of Asia, healthcare is traditionally centred around doctors and hospitals, with most people seeking treatment only after illness strikes. That model is beginning to shift.

For nearly 700 million people in ASEAN, a greater emphasis on self-care could reshape how care is accessed and experienced, said Ms Maria Valentina Sposito, zone general manager for Southeast Asia, South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan at Opella. Opella is a global consumer healthcare company focused on over-the-counter (OTC) products and self-care.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines self-care as the ability of individuals, families and communities to promote and maintain health, prevent disease and cope with illness – with or without the support of healthcare professionals. In practical terms, this can mean managing common ailments with OTC remedies or using digital tools to monitor chronic health conditions at home.

SELF-CARE READINESS IN VIETNAM

Vietnam’s Self-Care Readiness Study, conducted by the Health Strategy and Policy Institute (HSPI) under the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with Opella Vietnam, offers insight into how the country is adapting to support responsible self-care.

It evaluated Vietnam’s health system, regulatory environment and population readiness, while also examining factors such as health literacy, access to digital tools and availability of quality-assured OTC medicines.

The findings place Vietnam fourth globally in self-care readiness, behind Singapore, Australia and Germany. Beyond the ranking, the report signals that self-care is moving from theory to strategy in Southeast Asia, said Ms Sposito.

“This study marks an important milestone, offering for the first time in Vietnam a systematic view of the needs and barriers people face on their self-care journey,” added Dr Valentina Belcheva, country head for Vietnam and Cambodia at Opella.

CONFRONTING THE STRAIN ON ASIA’S HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS