Rethinking the way we invest: A smart platform for a new generation
As interest rates fall and investor habits evolve, IG Markets is helping individuals stay the course and grow their wealth across market cycles.
Younger investors are entering the markets earlier, often without the intermediaries their parents relied on. Many now prefer digital platforms that offer direct access, clearer pricing and the flexibility to make investment decisions on their own terms.
A recent World Economic Forum survey found that about a third of Gen Z investors are already active in capital markets by early adulthood, primarily through trading apps. This reflects a broader move towards self-managed investing, where access to real-time data and insights is valued.
“We’re seeing a new generation of investors who are far more self-directed than before,” said Mr Gavin Chia, CEO of IG Singapore and Emerging Markets. “Five or 10 years ago, most retail investors relied heavily on banks or advisers. Today, many want to access markets directly, with clarity and the ability to make informed decisions anytime, anywhere.”
This behavioural shift comes amid a changing macroeconomic landscape. After a strong year for global equities in 2025 – buoyed by interest rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve – yields on low-risk instruments have fallen significantly. In Singapore, the cut-off yield on the six-month T-bill, for instance, has slipped to around 1.4 per cent.
With cash earning less, many retail investors are now reassessing how they allocate capital, and whether longer-term investments like equities and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) could play a bigger role. But with volatility persisting, committing funds can still feel uncertain, particularly for those new to investing.
“With interest rates coming down, investors are moving away from holding cash and focusing more on building sustainable investing habits over time,” Mr Chia added.
BRINGING DECADES OF MARKET EXPERIENCE TO RETAIL INVESTING
Founded in 1974, IG Group is an FTSE 250-listed financial services company headquartered in London. It provides access to more than 19,000 financial markets and operates in 18 countries across Europe, Asia Pacific and North America.
Its local arm, IG Asia, was incorporated in 2005 and is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Best known for its contract for difference (CFD) and forex trading platform, it was named Best CFD Broker in Singapore 2025 by Global Brands Magazine and ranked Singapore’s No 1 CFD/FX broker by client relationships* according to the Investment Trends 2022-2024 Singapore Leverage Trading Report.
Now, the firm is expanding into the retail investing space with IG Markets, an easy-to-use, mobile-first platform. Said Mr Chia: “IG Group has spent decades serving sophisticated market participants. We are now extending that experience to a wider audience of investors who want greater transparency and agency in how they invest.”
TURNING HOLDING PERIODS INTO EARNING PERIODS
For many investors, one of the toughest challenges is staying invested through market cycles. As interest rates ease and traditional savings products offer less yield, individuals are increasingly focused on making their capital work more efficiently even during holding periods.
As a result, investors are looking for ways to make their money work harder while remaining invested, reflecting a shift IG Markets is evolving alongside. Its interest-on-shares feature – a first in Singapore – allows eligible shares and ETF holdings to earn a guaranteed 3 per cent annually on shareholdings of up to S$50,000, with no lock-in period or minimum investment. Users need only make one qualifying trade a month to remain eligible.
The feature is meant to support investors during holding periods, when many platforms offer little incentive to remain engaged. “By paying interest on invested assets, we’re giving users a way to earn steady returns while keeping their capital working,” said Mr Chia.
Underlying the approach is a focus on reducing friction, encouraging consistency and supporting long-term investing habits.
MAKING INVESTING MORE ACCESSIBLE
As investing becomes more self-directed, expectations around platforms are shifting. Simplicity, transparency and long-term usability now matter as much as access to global markets.
IG Markets responds to these needs by offering zero commissions and no platform or settlement fees, alongside access to major markets such as Singapore, the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong and Japan. Fractional shares let users invest in US equities from as little as S$1, lowering barriers to entry and enabling greater portfolio diversification.
The app also includes AI-generated daily news summaries, offering bite-sized updates for users who want to stay informed without having to sift through lengthy market reports.
For IG, the goal is to build a platform that evolves with its users, one that improves the everyday investing experience. “This means expanding capabilities in a thoughtful, well-regulated way, making it clearer, more consistent and easier to manage as investors’ needs become more sophisticated,” said Mr Chia.
Download the IG Markets app and enjoy a welcome bonus of S$188. Earn up to 3 per cent interest on eligible invested assets – with no lock-in period. Terms and conditions apply.
*By total number of client relationships.
IG Asia (Co Reg No 200510021K) (IG) is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and holds a capital markets services licence. IG provides an execution-only service. The information in this advertisement does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice, an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. You should consider your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs before making a commitment to trade, including seeking advice from an independent financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment, under a separate engagement, as you deem fit.
This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.