Revamping roles and responsibilities to help volunteers help others

For Babes Pregnancy Crisis Support, a non-profit agency that helps and supports pregnant teenagers, the pandemic necessitated a complete reimagining of how its volunteers reached out to teens, as many in-person volunteering opportunities were put on hold.

This meant a switch to virtual volunteering methods, like online tutoring and making phone calls to check on vulnerable individuals.

NEW WAYS TO PERFORM A TRADITIONAL ROLE

Ms Patsy Ang, a volunteer management executive with Babes Pregnancy Crisis Support, said this has created demand for new skills-based volunteer roles including roles in social media management, research and data entry.

The organisation is also on the lookout for volunteers who can perform specialised roles, such as giving advice on the latest best practices for digitalisation and human resources and writing profiles of service users. Such roles are ideal for those who are keen to contribute their skills but may be unable to volunteer regularly.

“We foresee the need to look for volunteers with strong digital skills and tech-savviness. Looking ahead, volunteer roles will continue to evolve in response to the changing needs of communities and organisations, and volunteers will play an important role in helping us address these needs,” said Ms Ang.

It was a similar situation at Cornerstone Community Services, a social service agency that empowers family members – from young couples to grandparents – with practical life skills and knowledge.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, our family education programmes saw a need for new volunteer roles to assist with the production of educational video clips. These new roles will continue to stay post-pandemic,” said Ms Lew Mi Yih, executive director of Cornerstone Community Services.

These examples highlight the need for social service agencies to evolve their volunteer roles in the event of future disruptions. Relooking these roles can also allow them to adapt quickly to emerging trends and adjust to the changing needs and demographics of their volunteers.

WHY REDESIGNING AND BETTER INTEGRATING VOLUNTEER ROLES MATTERS