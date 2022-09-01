Revel with a cause at the Sands for Singapore Charity Festival

As life transitions back towards normalcy, many things we loved that went on a pandemic-induced hiatus are resuming. One long-awaited experience is the Marina Bay Sands’ Sands for Singapore Charity Festival, to be held from Sep 8 to 10 at the Event Plaza.

Since its launch in 2013, the festival has raised over S$27 million. The mega event features a mix of outreach activities, community fundraisers and donation drives, as well as the Giving Marketplace charity bazaar and the popular Community Chest Heartstrings Walk.

This year’s power-packed edition lets you enjoy live entertainment with local musicians, shop for retail offerings from social enterprises and small businesses, participate in fun workshops and tuck into gourmet treats from award-winning restaurants – all for a good cause.

PLAYING FOR A PURPOSE