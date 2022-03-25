Reward yourself with Singtel’s latest all-in-one membership programme

When it comes to memberships, not all perks are created equal. For Singtel, rewarding its subscribers is a carefully considered process. Instead of the typical point system that dishes out freebies like a corporate-branded mug or tee, the telco seeks to give its customers relevant benefits that suit their lifestyles.

On top of the existing deals, birthday treats, free data and cash rebates, Singtel has found a new avenue to add value to its subscribers: Its Red membership, which comes with a S$120 voucher pack that pays for the price of joining in itself, priority customer support and a suite of exclusive benefits.

BAG INSTANT REWARDS FOR YOUR GADGET UPGRADE

Ready to upgrade your mobile phone? It’s the perfect time to consider the Singtel Red membership. At S$88 a year, the membership is chock-full of privileges, including member prices for accessories and vouchers you can use instantly when you purchase a new phone from Singtel. As a Red member, the decision to reward yourself with that sleek new handset you have been eyeing is a no brainer as you get $80 off when you purchase it with any XO Plus plan at Singtel Shops.

Red members will also receive a S$40 Red lifestyle voucher that you can use on lifestyle products – giving you a total savings of S$120 right from the get-go. The voucher can also be used to purchase sought-after home appliances like Samsung 4K smart televisions and Xbox Series S as well as practical add-ons like a Secretlab chair or new laptops from Acer and Lenovo to enhance your work-from-home set-up.

Samsung fans will be delighted to know that they can enjoy all these exclusive Red membership benefits and deals at a special price of only S$28 a year when they purchase the latest Samsung Galaxy S22 Series 5G handset from Singtel. What better way to lay your hands on this sleek beauty that takes amazing photos even in low-light conditions? The same promotional membership rate applies should you decide to go for the Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, which offers an incredibly smooth note-taking experience with its S Pen.

Get up to S$120 instant discounts off mobile devices and lifestyle products.



You can sign up for Red in person at any Singtel shop, online or through the My Singtel app – the latter two options will see the vouchers credited into your account within an hour. And if you’re an existing Singtel Prestige member, you can enjoy the Red membership at a 50 per cent discount – at only S$44 a year.

BE A STEP AHEAD OF THE REST

And that’s not all. Red members can conveniently schedule a call with a Singtel customer care agent on My Singtel app at their preferred date and time when they need assistance with any of their Singtel services. There’s no need to worry about peak hours or waiting on the line with this priority support.

With hybrid work arrangements still the default for many of us, having a reliable and uninterrupted Internet connection is crucial. Red members will be glad to know that they can arrange for a Singtel technical specialist to visit their homes to iron out any home connection issues within four hours of their call so disruptions are minimised.

LIVE IT UP WITH RED

If you’ve been looking to try new Singtel services and products, the Red membership provides a great opportunity to do so.

Receive an extra 10GB worth of data for a year absolutely free when you sign up for Singtel 5G plans or 5GNow add-ons as a Red member. You’ll enjoy ultra-smooth video streaming and do more with Singtel's low-latency 5G network that’s 10 times faster.

One can also tap on the Red membership to boost their Wi-Fi connection at home, with a rebate of S$12 on Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers. And if you love your streaming and digital entertainment, you’ll be happy to know that membership perks include 50 per cent off selected Singtel CAST entertainment packs and S$5 off your second television set-up box for one year.

In addition, Red members can enjoy year-round promotions from over 50 Red merchants, such as special rates at the Far East Hospitality group of hotels, up to 24.6 per cent off pump prices with the Abecha Esso Fleet Card as well as exclusive gifts at Fresh and Eu Yan Sang. Red members will also receive 35 per cent off yoga packages at Jal Yoga as well as a complimentary two-year membership and a free box of chocolate chips with goji herbal cookies from Eu Yan Sang.

To celebrate the launch of its curated membership, Singtel is rewarding Red members in the form of an exclusive lucky draw. They stand to win prizes, including 12 staycations (up to 3D2N) at Far East Hospitality hotels, such as Oasia Hotel Downtown, Oasia Resort Sentosa and The Barracks Hotel Sentosa. There’s also something for the spa fiends, with two prizes for one-hour treatments at Oasia Spa Sentosa. All Red members who sign up by Apr 30, 2022 will qualify for the draw automatically.

Red members stand to win staycations at Far East Hospitality hotels.



At just S$88 a year, Singtel Red offers unbeatable value. Red members not only enjoy priority customer care but also device and lifestyle vouchers, special prices for accessories and discounts off home networking and entertainment upgrades. Designed to offer holistic benefits, the all-in-one rewards programme also dishes out year-round promotions from over 50 Red merchants. And because Singtel Red is a cut above the rest, its members can look forward to invites to exclusive phone launches and other events.

Join Singtel Red by Apr 30 and stand a chance to win staycations and spa treatments.