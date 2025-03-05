Riding the tide: This breast cancer survivor steers her own course at 60
For Ms Irene Chui, dragon boating isn’t just a sport – it’s a symbol of strength and resilience, and a way to inspire others to embrace the same spirit.
As dawn breaks on a Saturday morning, you’ll find Ms Irene Chui already gliding across Kallang Basin, leading three dragon boats filled with 60 paddlers. But this is no ordinary team. They are the Breast Cancer Foundation (BCF) Paddlers in the Pink – a sisterhood of survivors and supporters united by a shared purpose: Raising awareness of the condition, providing support and empowering others.
For over a decade, Ms Chui has captained this pink-clad group of women, whose ages range from their 20s to 70s. They paddle not only to forge bonds, but also to stay healthy. The rhythmic strokes of dragon boating help combat lymphedema – a common side effect of breast cancer treatment – by relieving swelling and rebuilding strength.
Ms Chui’s journey is deeply personal. Diagnosed with Stage 2C breast cancer in her mid-30s, she underwent a single mastectomy and breast reconstruction. In the following years, faced with an 85 per cent risk of recurrence due to a genetic mutation, she chose to undergo a second mastectomy with reconstruction, followed by the removal of her ovaries.
Now aged 60, she hopes to motivate younger cancer survivors to embrace life to the fullest. “I want to nurture a new generation of leaders – to help them find strength and purpose after cancer. There is always light at the end of the tunnel. With determination, you can transform your journey.”
READY AND RESILIENT ON ALL FRONTS
For Ms Chui, fitness and sport have been a source of comfort and connection through life’s toughest times. Research indicates that belonging to a sports community is associated with a lower risk of depression.
As a programme manager for vocational training at software company SAP, Ms Chui keeps active not only with the BCF Paddlers in the Pink but also alongside her colleagues during the week. Together, they take part in dragon boating, tennis and pickleball, while she carves out time for yoga. Recently, a colleague introduced her to cricket. After participating in her first mixed-gender league, she now hopes to play weekly to hone her skills.
Trying new sports, she believes, offers more than just physical and mental benefits – it keeps her engaged with colleagues and fosters friendships with like-minded people.
“Community matters, especially in your senior years,” said Ms Chui. “Surround yourself with friends who share a growth mindset and positive energy.”
To improve fitness later in life, she recommends starting with low-impact activities such as yoga, walking, swimming or aquatic aerobics. She also highlights the importance of incorporating strength training into an exercise routine, as it plays a crucial role in maintaining bone health and managing conditions like osteoporosis.
For those interested in group sports, Ms Chui suggests options like pickleball or table tennis, which can be played at varying intensities. “Sports sharpen your reflexes, boost mobility and motor skills, and keep you mentally active. Best of all, you get to have fun with friends!” she said.
DARING GREATLY
A firm believer in living in the present, Ms Chui regularly brings the BCF Paddlers in the Pink together for goal-setting exercises – an approach shown to inspire lifestyle changes and support healthy ageing.
Drawing on her professional skills, she teams up with a fellow paddler, a certified life coach, to guide the group in reflecting on shared and individual goals. “Team goals can be as simple as improving attendance or increasing our sit-ups from 10 to 15,” she said. “They may seem small, but they matter to us because they give us something to work towards together.”
Beyond practical goals, Ms Chui encourages the paddlers to dream bigger and set ‘nice-to-have’ goals, such as reaching the base camp of Mount Everest or travelling the world. “You might not end up doing it, but it’s okay to dream. Whether you achieve only 50 or 80 per cent of your goal, it’s still better than nothing. I dare them to go for it and see how far they can get,” she shared.
Though she remains at the helm for now, Ms Chui hopes her younger vice-captains will eventually take over the leadership of the BCF Paddlers in the Pink. Looking ahead, her personal goal is simple – to continue cherishing meaningful moments with loved ones.
“We all grow old, but it’s how we grow old that truly matters,” she said. “When you can help others and laugh wholeheartedly, life becomes richer and more meaningful. As long as we cultivate strong minds, I believe we’ll be okay.”
