Riding the tide: This breast cancer survivor steers her own course at 60

As dawn breaks on a Saturday morning, you’ll find Ms Irene Chui already gliding across Kallang Basin, leading three dragon boats filled with 60 paddlers. But this is no ordinary team. They are the Breast Cancer Foundation (BCF) Paddlers in the Pink – a sisterhood of survivors and supporters united by a shared purpose: Raising awareness of the condition, providing support and empowering others.

For over a decade, Ms Chui has captained this pink-clad group of women, whose ages range from their 20s to 70s. They paddle not only to forge bonds, but also to stay healthy. The rhythmic strokes of dragon boating help combat lymphedema – a common side effect of breast cancer treatment – by relieving swelling and rebuilding strength.

Ms Chui’s journey is deeply personal. Diagnosed with Stage 2C breast cancer in her mid-30s, she underwent a single mastectomy and breast reconstruction. In the following years, faced with an 85 per cent risk of recurrence due to a genetic mutation, she chose to undergo a second mastectomy with reconstruction, followed by the removal of her ovaries.

Now aged 60, she hopes to motivate younger cancer survivors to embrace life to the fullest. “I want to nurture a new generation of leaders – to help them find strength and purpose after cancer. There is always light at the end of the tunnel. With determination, you can transform your journey.”

READY AND RESILIENT ON ALL FRONTS

For Ms Chui, fitness and sport have been a source of comfort and connection through life’s toughest times. Research indicates that belonging to a sports community is associated with a lower risk of depression.

As a programme manager for vocational training at software company SAP, Ms Chui keeps active not only with the BCF Paddlers in the Pink but also alongside her colleagues during the week. Together, they take part in dragon boating, tennis and pickleball, while she carves out time for yoga. Recently, a colleague introduced her to cricket. After participating in her first mixed-gender league, she now hopes to play weekly to hone her skills.

Trying new sports, she believes, offers more than just physical and mental benefits – it keeps her engaged with colleagues and fosters friendships with like-minded people.

“Community matters, especially in your senior years,” said Ms Chui. “Surround yourself with friends who share a growth mindset and positive energy.”

To improve fitness later in life, she recommends starting with low-impact activities such as yoga, walking, swimming or aquatic aerobics. She also highlights the importance of incorporating strength training into an exercise routine, as it plays a crucial role in maintaining bone health and managing conditions like osteoporosis.

For those interested in group sports, Ms Chui suggests options like pickleball or table tennis, which can be played at varying intensities. “Sports sharpen your reflexes, boost mobility and motor skills, and keep you mentally active. Best of all, you get to have fun with friends!” she said.

DARING GREATLY