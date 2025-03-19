Right on target: How an 85-year-old found joy in Counter-Strike 2
Mdm Ramlah Ahmad Ali teams up with fellow seniors for action-packed sessions that hone skills and boost social interaction.
Visitors to PCF Sparkle Active Ageing Centre (Care) @ Yew Tee might not expect to hear the sharp crack of gunfire, the rapid click of reloading weapons or the echo of an explosion – but these are all part of the action in first-person shooter game Counter-Strike 2.
Even more surprising? A room full of senior gamers who strategise, defuse bombs and take down enemies with confidence. Among them is 85-year-old homemaker Ramlah Ahmad Ali, part of a growing community proving that gaming has no age limit.
VENTURING INTO NEW TERRITORY
Curious and open-minded by nature, Mdm Ramlah, a mother of 10, had already taught herself to use the smartphone and iPad gifted to her by her daughter Zainab Rahmat, a volunteer at the AAC.
When Mdm Zainab noticed her mother playing puzzle games and Sudoku on the iPad, the 54-year-old suggested they join the Active Ageing Centre’s (AAC) gaming sessions together.
Since September, the AAC has hosted 10 interactive gaming sessions for seniors keen to try PC gaming with guidance from trainers. Supported by the FUN! Fund Grant, jointly established by the Agency for Integrated Care and the Community Foundation of Singapore, these two-hour, trainer-led sessions promote cognitive engagement, sharpen hand-eye coordination and encourage social interaction.
While games like Counter-Strike 2 are often associated with younger players, studies suggest that digital action games can improve memory and help reduce dementia risk in seniors.
Mdm Ramlah didn’t need much convincing – she was already a familiar face at the AAC, where she enjoys activities like resistance band exercises and Scrabble.
Sitting at a PC for the first time, though, was a different story. “Within the first 10 minutes, I felt dizzy. I didn’t know how to use the computer and learning felt difficult,” she admitted.
To ease the learning process, instructors from the Singapore Cybersports and Online Gaming Association guided seniors through the basics, starting with simple keyboard and mouse skills. Using large, colourful pictorial printouts, they made learning less intimidating. To further support seniors, each session began with gentle hand exercises to warm up muscles and strengthen fine motor skills.
Having only used an iPad previously, Mdm Ramlah was unfamiliar with using a keyboard to navigate. Despite the initial struggle, she persevered, gradually learning to move the mouse and toggle keyboard commands with her left hand.
Once she got the hang of it, she found herself enjoying the game. “Shooting is fun,” she said with a smile. “I can choose where to go, take aim and I have to be quick, or else I will get shot.”
Mdm Ramlah was pleasantly surprised when a staff member at the AAC praised her quick learning and sharp aim. Now, she confidently battles it out in player-versus-player matches.
SQUAD GOALS: FRIENDSHIP IN PLAY
Between matches at the AAC, Mdm Ramlah and her teammates swap stories over tea, showing that the benefits of gaming go beyond digital skills – it brings people together. “I’ve made new friends and I look forward to chatting with them during our breaks. Some of them are Chinese and don’t speak English, so they asked me to teach them Malay instead,” she shared with a grin.
Gaming isn’t the only thing keeping her active. Accompanied by her daughter and son-in-law, Mdm Ramlah enjoys excursions to spots like Gardens by the Bay and the Yakult factory. With her smartphone camera in hand, she captures scenic landscapes at the Flower Dome and cheerful selfies with AAC friends.
For seniors who feel they are too old to use tech or play video games, Mdm Ramlah has simple advice: “It’s okay to say you don’t know something. What matters more is being willing to try.”
