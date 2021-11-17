Roaring into the fray: Tiger Brokers (Singapore) reaches a new milestone

As an online global broker, Tiger Brokers (Singapore) has powered the growth of its innovative app-based platform – known as Tiger Trade – with its next-generation technology that enables clients to trade a wide range of securities across major global markets and currencies.

With a seamless and fast account opening process that's paired with a user-friendly interface, Tiger Trade has become a popular online brokerage in Singapore.

Recently, Tiger Brokers (Singapore) received approvals from the Singapore Exchange (SGX): It is now a Clearing Member of the Central Depository (CDP) at the Singapore Exchange, and a Trading Member of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading (SGX-ST) and Singapore Exchange Derivatives Trading (SGX-DT).

SECURITY AND TRUST, FOR USERS AND PARTNERS

These SGX approvals are set to further enhance Tiger Trade’s user experience and services, bringing more users on board the multi-asset, all-in-one trading platform.

Mr Eng Thiam Choon, CEO of Tiger Brokers (Singapore), said that Tiger Brokers has always been focused on creating a superior and seamless user experience for users who want peace of mind when conducting their investment transactions.

He added: “Our status as a Clearing Member of SGX’s CDP not only strengthens our presence among Singapore investors and financial institutions as a recognised and credible regulated online brokerage, it also provides an added security layer and efficiency that would make it possible to reduce the cost and risk of settling multiple transactions among multiple parties.”

Besides building trust with institutional clients keen to draw value from Tiger Brokers’ advanced portfolio and risk management tools, gaining SGX approvals is a key part of its strategy to increase account openings among young, savvy investors, such as those hailing from Generation Z, an audience that has seen a 90 per cent year-on-year growth on the Tiger Trade platform from 2020 to 2021.

Explained Mr Eng: “The SGX approvals allow us to focus on Gen Z investors and beyond to trade and invest as part of their wealth management, while gaining Tiger Trade a higher level of trust with institutional partners as they onboard our business-to-business platform.”

ACCESS TO MARKETS AND PRODUCTS

Investors on Tiger Trade will find that there are products to suit their portfolio needs, whether they are looking for growth or diversification. The platform offers funds, equities, options, exchange traded funds, stock options, futures, warrants and callable bull/bear contracts.

In addition to the SGX, Tiger Brokers (Singapore) offers investors access to five other global exchanges: The New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, the Hong Kong Exchange, the Shanghai/Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect and the Australian Securities Exchange.

Since Tiger Trade’s launch in February 2020, the platform has consistently hit milestone after milestone, having onboarded the SGX in June and then the Australian Securities Exchange in December last year.

In the same month, it launched direct debit authorisation online for DBS Bank users and saw exponential growth of up to 215 per cent. Not one to rest on its laurels, January 2021 saw the launch of Tiger Trade’s Fund Mall followed by the arrival of the SGX Daily Leverage Certificate (DLC) in March 2021. March also heralded the brokerage’s partnership with financial market pricing information provider OTC Markets Groups, and the launch of Hong Kong stock options.

As investors continue to flock to Tiger Trade – attracted by its extensive product range, competitive commission rates and one-stop wealth management platform – it’s safe to say that Tiger Brokers is gunning to become a major player in the local online brokerage scene.

Said Mr Eng: “Our membership with SGX marks one of the latest advances in a series of continued enhancements to Tiger Trade’s user experience. We look forward to continually evolving and improving for the benefit of our investors.”

Investment involves risk. The price of investment instruments can and do fluctuate, and any individual instrument may experience upward or downward movements, and under certain circumstances may even become valueless. Investing in financial products carries the inherent risk of loss. Tiger Brokers (Singapore) will not be held responsible for any losses related to investors' investment activities. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.