Running out of space at home? How self-storage works and what it costs
Even the family dog needs room to stretch. From growing collections to renovations and business stock, here is what to consider before renting a storage unit.
One Singapore couple’s home was growing crowded with the husband’s collection of figurines, books and sculptures.
Moving some belongings into a Lock+Store unit gave their new pet pug more room to scamper about, said Ms Helen Ng, CEO of General Storage Company, which operates Lock+Store in Singapore and Malaysia and The Store House in Hong Kong. The self-storage company has 16 locations in Singapore, including Ayer Rajah, Kaki Bukit and Tanjong Pagar.
Ms Ng said households use self-storage during moves and renovations, or to “create more living space without giving up belongings they still want to keep”. Households account for 60 per cent of Lock+Store’s customers, while small- and medium-size enterprises make up the remaining 40 per cent.
HOW CAN STORAGE HELP DURING RENOVATIONS?
During renovations, moving sofas, beds and other belongings into storage can help protect them from dust and damage while giving contractors more room to work.
Ms Ng said customers renovating their homes usually rent units for three to six months, sometimes longer if work is delayed. Full home renovations often require storage space larger than 48 sq ft, while those staying at home may use smaller units, moving items in and out as work progresses.
Some home owners now enquire about storage as early as two months before renovations begin, rather than waiting for hacking or demolition. Demand for renovation-related storage also tends to rise ahead of festive periods and during the mid-year school holidays, she added.
WHAT ELSE DO PEOPLE RENT STORAGE UNITS FOR?
Self-storage is not only meant for “short-term emergencies”, Ms Ng said. Customers who rent units to free up space at home generally stay for at least three years.
About half of Lock+Store’s renovation customers continue renting smaller units after the work is done, either to meet changing storage needs or keep their newly renovated homes uncluttered.
One family stored new furniture and appliances bought at warehouse sales. After bringing the purchases home, they used the unit for their old furniture and appliances until they could sell them. Other customers have stored surfboards and motorcycle accessories.
Small businesses also use self-storage to manage stock. Yenidraws owner Yeni Lim stores bamboo plates, tumblers and tea towels at Lock+Store Tanjong Pagar for her Tiong Bahru boutique selling Singapore-inspired gifts.
“Without having to worry about storage space or committing to a long-term lease, we can focus on our products and customer service,” Ms Lim said.
HOW MUCH DOES SELF-STORAGE COST?
At Lock+Store, prices start from S$180 a month for a full-height, 24 sq ft unit, before discounts, Ms Ng said. It is the company’s most popular size – about the floor area of a small walk-in wardrobe – and can hold about 30 to 48 medium-sized boxes.
Smaller lockers and larger units, including 36 sq ft options, are also available, depending on location. For example, the smallest air-conditioned locker at Lock+Store Tanjong Pagar measures 10 sq ft, with monthly rentals starting at S$68.
The bigger question is whether gaining more space at home is worth the total cost. Consider the rent for the intended storage period, plus transportation, packing materials and any insurance costs.
WHAT SHOULD YOU CHECK BEFORE RENTING A UNIT?
Measure larger items before choosing a unit. Lock+Store has an online size estimator and a life-sized estimator at its Chai Chee facility to help customers visualise the space needed.
Ms Ng recommends air-conditioned storage for books, photographs, electronics and wooden furniture. Durable, less moisture-sensitive items may suit non-air-conditioned units if packed properly. Store only clean, completely dry belongings, leave room for airflow and check on them occasionally.
Before packing, check the provider’s prohibited-item rules, particularly for lithium batteries. Label boxes, keep frequently needed items near the entrance and avoid stacking heavy boxes on fragile belongings. Shelves can make better use of the unit’s height when items cannot be stacked.
If you expect frequent visits, consider a facility near home and check its access hours and security measures. Lock+Store offers 24/7 access without retrieval fees, round-the-clock CCTV monitoring, secure entry by app or PIN code, and regular pest control. Customers lock their own units. Trolleys and ladders are free to use, with moving services available on request.
As Ms Ng advised: “Plan the unit around what you will need to retrieve, not just what you can squeeze inside.”
Enjoy 50 per cent off air-conditioned storage at Lock+Store Ayer Rajah or 40 per cent off at Tanjong Pagar, when you rent for at least three months by Dec 31. Get a Lock+Store quote here.