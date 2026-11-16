Running out of space at home? How self-storage works and what it costs

One Singapore couple’s home was growing crowded with the husband’s collection of figurines, books and sculptures.

Moving some belongings into a Lock+Store unit gave their new pet pug more room to scamper about, said Ms Helen Ng, CEO of General Storage Company, which operates Lock+Store in Singapore and Malaysia and The Store House in Hong Kong. The self-storage company has 16 locations in Singapore, including Ayer Rajah, Kaki Bukit and Tanjong Pagar.

Ms Ng said households use self-storage during moves and renovations, or to “create more living space without giving up belongings they still want to keep”. Households account for 60 per cent of Lock+Store’s customers, while small- and medium-size enterprises make up the remaining 40 per cent.

HOW CAN STORAGE HELP DURING RENOVATIONS?

During renovations, moving sofas, beds and other belongings into storage can help protect them from dust and damage while giving contractors more room to work.

Ms Ng said customers renovating their homes usually rent units for three to six months, sometimes longer if work is delayed. Full home renovations often require storage space larger than 48 sq ft, while those staying at home may use smaller units, moving items in and out as work progresses.