Safeguarding data and communications with quantum technology

The data deluge brought about by rapid digitalisation, compounded by the widespread adoption of technologies like cloud, means that sensitive data is increasingly being stored on remote computer servers. Securing the transmission and retrieval of data relies on encryption of information sent over public networks.

Asia is a major global economic hub where data remains at risk due to weak data infrastructure. In countries such as Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand, cybersecurity is already a growing priority for investment and policymaking alike. As the region approaches a point of inflection in the current climate, there is a pressing need to quickly implement tighter management measures to achieve more secured communication and data protection.

Quantum physics is poised to revolutionise a wide range of sectors by supporting technologies ranging from autonomous vehicles to advanced cybersecurity.

Government interest is already on the rise vis-a-vis quantum physics. Australia, for instance, recently announced plans to invest US$73 million (S$100 million) in quantum science as a critical technology for national interests. Other tech-driven nations, including Japan and Singapore, are similarly ramping up investment in this space as part of national research and development spending. Further afield, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has plans to build a general-purpose quantum computer.

With a vision to deliver the world’s leading cyber-physical-system technology to protect the private information of companies and citizens, Toshiba’s QKD technology applies the fundamental laws of quantum physics in order to secure network communications.

Sectors such as finance, defence, utilities and health sectors, as well as critical infrastructure that underpins smart cities and smart energy grids, could all benefit from an added layer of protection amid burgeoning digitalisation. QKD can be used to distribute secret digital keys important for protecting highly sensitive critical data in many industries.

QKD allows organisations and societies to protect their communication infrastructure from today’s vast array of cyberthreats, while also improving resilience and preparedness against the threats of tomorrow.

For instance, with Singapore’s positioning as a global financial hub, vast amounts of financial assets, transactions and personal information are stored and communicated in data centres and on the cloud. The island country could leverage QKD technology to encode data and detect potential data breaches early.

Over in the United States, the Department of Energy is backing the development of quantum and quantum security technologies to secure smart grids in its power infrastructure – a QKD device could be deployed between the control centre and a substation.

In healthcare, QKD technology has been applied to ensure the secure transmission of genome data in Japan – a business-critical priority given the sensitivity of personal medical information.

HAND-IN-HAND, TOWARDS A SAFER, DATA-FIRST FUTURE