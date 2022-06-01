Safeguarding freelancers’ interests in good times and bad

2020 was a tough year for Mr Tan Yu Sheng and his fellow freelance bowling coaches. The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent circuit breaker period in Singapore put a halt to face-to-face coaching.

“Bowling centres were considered entertainment venues, so all forms of coaching were affected,” he recounted. “I was out of a job suddenly. I was also concerned that the pandemic would affect my students’ progress.”

SUPPORT FOR FREELANCERS AND SELF-EMPLOYED PERSONS

Seeing the crisis as an opportunity to upskill, Mr Tan, an executive committee member of National Instructors and Coaches Association (NICA), began looking out for courses to take. He learnt about the Essential Digital Skills (EDS) programme, a funded programme from SportSG secured by NICA, through the regular emails he received as a NICA member. He then pitched for a group of like-minded bowling coaches to attend the course together.

Comprising a series of video production workshops, the programme spanned 60 hours and covered topics such as storyboarding and video editing. The skills gained enabled participating sports coaches and fitness professionals to translate their physical classes into digital content for virtual co-curricular activities (CCAs) in schools.

Mr Tan and his fellow coaches attended video production workshops online as part of the EDS programme.



NICA, supported by the Freelancers and Self-Employed Unit (U FSE) of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), works to ensure adequate opportunities for its members and strengthen their skill sets. NICA’s members comprise coaches in the fields of sports, outdoor learning and adventure, visual and performing arts, fitness and wellness, and enrichment.

Besides NICA, there are other NTUC-affiliated associations that look out for freelancers and self-employed persons, like the National Taxi Association (NTA); National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA); Visual, Audio, Creative Content Professionals Association (Singapore); and National Delivery Champions Association (NDCA).

U FSE was set up by NTUC in 2015 to provide Singapore’s growing pool of freelancers and self-employed persons with support in the areas of wages, welfare and work prospects.

Ms Jean See, director of U FSE and executive secretary of NICA, highlighted the rise in the number of self-employed persons and freelancers in Singapore – up from 228,200 a year ago to 248,500 now. “Lack of sufficient work, income uncertainty and concerns relating to healthcare and retirement adequacy remain key challenges faced,” she said.

Last year, NICA set up a hardship grant to provide one-time financial assistance for its members and introduced a COVID-19 Temporary Relief Scheme between October 2021 and March 2022 to support members who had to stop work due to COVID-19 infections.

“NICA has disbursed close to S$165,000 worth of assistance to support about 200 members and their families during this period,” shared Ms See. “We’ve also launched an online directory to boost our members’ visibility and connect them with potential service buyers so our members can take up short-term jobs to earn some income. For this year’s May Day, members can also enjoy a variety of exclusive privileges such as discounts of up to 50 per cent from dining, lifestyle goods and wellness merchants.”

Ms Yeo Wan Ling, adviser to NTA, NPHVA and NDCA, and director of U SME and U Women and Family, NTUC, shared: “Freelancers and self-employed persons face some evergreen challenges across all types of gig work, including the uncertainty of finding enough work, fair contract terms and timely payment. NTUC and U FSE recognise the need to represent gig workers and play an active role to advocate and advance their interests. Through our associations such as NICA, we want to strengthen the frameworks and safeguards so as to support their livelihoods."

UPSKILLING WITHOUT WORRY ABOUT COSTS

Mr Tan managed to bring together nine bowling coaches to participate in the EDS programme, even though not everyone is IT-savvy. “I explained to them the need to constantly upgrade ourselves and follow the trend of digital content creation as it may open up new opportunities for us,” shared the 34-year-old.