Sceneca: A mixed-use development in District 16 that offers premium facilities and amenities

There’s a tongue-in-cheek saying familiar to many in Singapore – “east side, best side”.

The country’s eastern region is justifiably renowned for its F&B and shopping options, beach access and proximity to Changi Airport. With a keen eye to the benefits of living in the east, MCC Land, Ekovest Development and The Place Holdings are launching Sceneca, a premium mixed-use development nestled in District 16 comprising Sceneca Residence and retail mall Sceneca Square.

Located at Tanah Merah Kechil Link, the development sits within a peaceful enclave of condominiums and landed properties, and is connected to Tanah Merah MRT Interchange via a sheltered linkway. It is home to 268 residential units, including one- to four-bedroom units and penthouses, as well as the 20,000 sq ft Sceneca Square, which will feature a diverse range of cafes, restaurants, shops and a smart supermarket concept.

“Mixed-use developments like Sceneca, which boast direct access to a major transportation node, are favoured for their enhanced accessibility and convenience, as well as for encouraging a car-lite lifestyle for environmental sustainability. In addition, they offer strategic flexibility for buyer occupation or investment,” said Mr Tan Zhiyong, MCC Land’s chief executive officer.

WHEN WORK AND PLAY IS A NOD AWAY

With Tanah Merah MRT Interchange just a two-minute walk away, residents need not contend with feeder buses or long walks to the station. From there, it’s just an MRT stop to Changi Business Park, Changi General Hospital and the Singapore Expo. Two MRT stops will take you to Tampines Regional Centre, Our Tampines Hub, Changi Airport and the upcoming East Coast Integrated Depot.