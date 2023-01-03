Sceneca: A mixed-use development in District 16 that offers premium facilities and amenities
Linking directly to Tanah Merah MRT Interchange, Sceneca Residence gives homeowners easy connectivity and convenience at their doorstep.
There’s a tongue-in-cheek saying familiar to many in Singapore – “east side, best side”.
The country’s eastern region is justifiably renowned for its F&B and shopping options, beach access and proximity to Changi Airport. With a keen eye to the benefits of living in the east, MCC Land, Ekovest Development and The Place Holdings are launching Sceneca, a premium mixed-use development nestled in District 16 comprising Sceneca Residence and retail mall Sceneca Square.
Located at Tanah Merah Kechil Link, the development sits within a peaceful enclave of condominiums and landed properties, and is connected to Tanah Merah MRT Interchange via a sheltered linkway. It is home to 268 residential units, including one- to four-bedroom units and penthouses, as well as the 20,000 sq ft Sceneca Square, which will feature a diverse range of cafes, restaurants, shops and a smart supermarket concept.
“Mixed-use developments like Sceneca, which boast direct access to a major transportation node, are favoured for their enhanced accessibility and convenience, as well as for encouraging a car-lite lifestyle for environmental sustainability. In addition, they offer strategic flexibility for buyer occupation or investment,” said Mr Tan Zhiyong, MCC Land’s chief executive officer.
WHEN WORK AND PLAY IS A NOD AWAY
With Tanah Merah MRT Interchange just a two-minute walk away, residents need not contend with feeder buses or long walks to the station. From there, it’s just an MRT stop to Changi Business Park, Changi General Hospital and the Singapore Expo. Two MRT stops will take you to Tampines Regional Centre, Our Tampines Hub, Changi Airport and the upcoming East Coast Integrated Depot.
Sceneca Residence is also within easy reach of the buzzy Paya Lebar-Ubi commercial district, as well as the United World College of South East Asia (East Campus) and the Singapore University of Technology and Design.
With such close proximity to a variety of employment nodes and amenities, Mr Tan noted that Sceneca Residence could be a major draw for tenants looking for convenient commutes to work. “Those who travel overseas often will also appreciate having fast access to Changi Airport,” he added.
On weekends, residents can go mall-hopping at heartland favourites such as Bedok Mall and Tampines Mall, or premier shopping destination Jewel Changi Airport. For leisure activities, they can have a splashing good time at Wild Wild Wet at Downtown East or tee off at the Laguna National Golf Resort Club.
A short drive will take residents to East Coast Park, Bedok Park Connector and a quaint row of eateries in Simpang Bedok. For furniture, groceries and more, there’s IKEA Tampines, the Courts Megastore and the Giant Hypermarket, all a 10-minute drive away.
Families with younger children will find school drop-off an easy task with Sceneca Residence’s proximity to popular institutions like St Anthony’s Canossian Primary School, Bedok Green Primary School and Anglican High School.
Residents can look forward to even more work and lifestyle options in the near future. The soon-to-be completed Thomson East-Coast Line will link the east side to the city centre, while the Cross Island Line will connect Changi with Punggol Digital District and Jurong Lake District. Those seeking out greener spaces will appreciate the upcoming Tampines Cycling Network (which will be tripled in length to 21km), the lifestyle waterfront Bayshore Precinct, and HomeTeamNS Bedok Clubhouse, with a first-of-its-kind indoor water adventure playground and staycation-perfect villas.
EVERYTHING YOU NEED, AT HOME
Staycations and vacations are fun, but there’s no place like home – especially if one lives in Sceneca Residence, with food, fun and even fashion just a short elevator ride away.
Start the day right with a workout at the well-appointed Gym Room or take a dip in the 50m Lap Pool. Have breakfast, lunch or dinner – or all three – at one of the various eateries at Sceneca Square, located at the ground level of Sceneca Residence. If the mood strikes, whip up a meal the fuss-free way with a quick trip to the supermarket right downstairs.
The generous amount of in-estate commercial space doesn’t come at the expense of desirable premium condo facilities. Indoor lounge The Clubhouse comes with full-height glass windows that allow plenty of natural sunlight into the space, a pantry area equipped with a vending machine, and a privacy pod for those seeking a quiet sanctuary to work or study.
For special occasions, residents can showcase their grilling chops at the Cookout Stations at the Festive and Party Pavilions, or host friends and family at the Function Room, which touts a wall-mounted TV and a fully-equipped kitchen with refrigerator, two combination steam ovens and an induction hob.
Within the well-planned units, residents will find luxe bathroom fixtures from Swiss brand Geberit and Italian brand Newform, as well as Franke sinks and Smeg appliances in the kitchen. All units are equipped with Hafele digital locksets and innovative smart home features from Fermax, which enable residents to control home devices with one tap on their smartphones.
With life’s little luxuries and conveniences at both your doorstep and your fingertips, Sceneca Residence is set to make east side living even more desirable than before.
Book an appointment to view the Sceneca Residence showflat (located next to Tanah Merah MRT Station). Call 8338 7800 to find out more.